Haunting First Look at the Apartment Where Hayden Panettiere Was Found Dead at 36 From Apparent 'Overdose'

The person who contacted emergency services was identified by police only as an "acquaintance" of Panettiere.

According to TMZ, a friend reportedly made the emergency call, although it remains unclear whether the person was Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, who she was traveling with over the weekend.

The actress had previously accused Hickerson of domestic violence, while he denied some of the allegations. The pair later reconciled before appearing to split again.

There has been no indication from authorities that Hickerson was involved in Panettiere’s death.

It's not clear why the actress was in Greenville, but her Nashville co-star Charles Esten performed a concert at The Foundry at Judson Mill on August 15.