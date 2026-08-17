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Home > Photos > Hayden Panettiere

Haunting First Look at the Apartment Where Hayden Panettiere Was Found Dead at 36 From Apparent 'Overdose'

image of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive inside a Greenville, South Carolina, apartment before she was pronounced dead at 36.

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Aug. 17 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

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A haunting first look has emerged of the Greenville, South Carolina, apartment where actress Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead at 36, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Panettiere was discovered on August 16 at Judson Mill Lofts, where officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive woman.

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Hayden Panettiere Was Found Unresponsive Inside The Apartment

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image of A haunting first look showed the Judson Mill Lofts apartment where Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive.
Source: FOX NEWS CAROLINA

A haunting first look showed the Judson Mill Lofts apartment where Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive.

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According to reports, authorities were alerted at 1:51 p.m. after a caller reported an unidentified female in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics rushed to the apartment and attempted to revive Panettiere. The efforts reportedly included CPR and other emergency measures as first responders fought to save the actress.

Despite their attempts, Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

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Possible 'Overdose' as Cause of Death

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image of Dispatch audio reportedly referenced an apparent 'overdose,' though Hayden Panettiere’s official cause of death has yet to be announced.
Source: MEGA

Dispatch audio reportedly referenced an apparent 'overdose,' though Hayden Panettiere’s official cause of death has yet to be announced.

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The dispatch audio reportedly referenced an apparent "overdose" in connection with the emergency.

However, authorities have not officially determined that an overdose caused Panettiere's death.

Her official cause of death had not been released, and a coroner will perform an autopsy on August 17.

While the newly surfaced audio has raised additional questions about Panettiere's final moments, police have said their preliminary investigation has not uncovered evidence of a crime.

"The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances," authorities said.

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An Acquaintance Called 911

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image of Hayden Panettiere was discovered inside the apartment after an acquaintance reportedly called 911 for help.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was discovered inside the apartment after an acquaintance reportedly called 911 for help.

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The person who contacted emergency services was identified by police only as an "acquaintance" of Panettiere.

According to TMZ, a friend reportedly made the emergency call, although it remains unclear whether the person was Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, who she was traveling with over the weekend.

The actress had previously accused Hickerson of domestic violence, while he denied some of the allegations. The pair later reconciled before appearing to split again.

There has been no indication from authorities that Hickerson was involved in Panettiere’s death.

It's not clear why the actress was in Greenville, but her Nashville co-star Charles Esten performed a concert at The Foundry at Judson Mill on August 15.

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It is unclear why Hayden Panettiere was in Greenville, South Carolina at the time of her death.

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'Such a Bright Talent'

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image of Social media users have started to grieve the death of the beloved star.
Source: MEGA

Social media users have started to grieve the death of the beloved star.

Panettiere's father, Skip, made a statement to ABC News on August 16: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden."

He added: "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Fans on social media have also shared grief over the beloved actress's passing.

"D--- this is rough... Hayden was only 36, such a bright talent gone way too soon," someone wrote.

"Horrible news. Loved her in 'Heroes.' I hope she is at peace. So young too," a user said.

"My brain and heart are still processing this. I can't believe she's no more," a comment read.

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