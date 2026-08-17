Hayden Panettiere Recalled 'Not Wanting to Live in a World' Without Her Late Brother in Emotional Interview Months Before Her Death at 36

Jansen died at 28 in 2023 after suffering complications involving an enlarged heart. The former child actor had also reportedly struggled with his mental health and addiction.

During a May interview with Jay Shetty, Hayden became emotional while describing the special bond she shared with her younger brother.

"There's nothing in my life that feels like losing my other half. He was born to be the yin to my yang," she said.

"We were so close, and especially being the older sibling, it's your job to protect them and keep them safe, and not being able to is... I mean, heartbreaking doesn't even begin to cover it," Hayden added.

The actress said the loss was difficult to put into words.

"I would need a dictionary to go through all the words for all the feelings that you go through in your mind," she continued.

Jansen was found dead inside his apartment in Nyack, New York, in February 2023, reportedly "sitting upright in a chair unresponsive."