Hayden Panettiere 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Star Suffered Apparent 'Overdose' Before 'Advanced Life Support' Failed to Save Her

According to TMZ, a friend reportedly made the call, but it's unclear whether it was her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. She was traveling with Hickerson over the weekend.

The pair reportedly shared a complicated relationship. Despite Hickerson's prior description allegations of abusive behavior toward the young actress, there was no indication he was involved in her passing. Their relationship included multiple reports to police of domestic violence.

“It was important for me to word that experience properly,” she wrote in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, about her relationship with Hickerson.

She added, “It’s a very embarrassing subject. I’ve always seen myself as such a resilient and strong woman. The idea that I could allow something like this to happen to me blew my mind. It blew the minds of the people that knew me best.”

Hickerson previously admitted he was unhappy with Panettiere's inclusion of an incident in her book, admitting he had asked her not to publish the passage.

He explained to TMZ, “There’s a story where I was drunk, right? Hayden was standing across the room and I had a phone in my hand and I said, ‘Hayden I’ll give you 10 seconds to run as fast as you can before I throw it at you.'

"Who wants to read something about themselves, right? But you gotta be vulnerable and I did it. I did it, so.”

At the time of the disclosure, the pair reportedly weren't together, but Hickerson admitted he thought about getting back together with her.

He previously pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring Panettiere, which dropped six additional charges against him. Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in prison.