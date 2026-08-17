Hayden Panettiere's Heartbreaking Final Post: Late Actress Celebrated 'Good Times and Good Friends' Before Her Shocking Death at 36
Aug. 17 2026, Published 8:50 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere was laughing and smiling in her final Instagram post, which she shared just three weeks before her shocking death on Sunday, August 16, at age 36, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Heroes and Nashville star was reportedly found dead inside a South Carolina home by a friend.
Hayden Panettiere's Tragic Final Post
Panettiere was all smiles in what would end up being her final social media post, a black-and-white picture with her friend, director, and photographer Randall Slavin.
The actress had her arms wrapped around Slavin's shoulder and gave the camera a wink as she licked her lips. It's not clear where the two were, but she captioned the photo, "Good times and good friends," and tagged Slavin.
In the comments section, fans shared their condolences on the loss.
"Woke up to the news today and so heartbroken," One person commented. "Rest in peace to one of our final girls, Hayden. We will miss you."
Another person added: This one hurts BAD. Just watched Bring It On with my daughter the other night and told her how iconic Hayden was… she was obsessed… RIP Sweet Girl."
While one person said: "Thank you for all the memories. Feels like losing a friend even tho I didn't know you personally. All my love Hayden. Rest In Peace."
Emergency Workers Tried to Save Hayden Panettiere's Life
As Radar reported, emergency responders answered a call of an "unresponsive female" in "cardiac arrest" in a home in Greenville, South Carolina.
An unknown friend of Panettiere's reportedly called 911 Sunday afternoon, shortly after 1 pm, to report that the actress was unresponsive. It wasn't initially known if Hayden's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, placed that call.
Paramedics worked vigorously to try to bring her back, but she was pronounced dead at 2:32 pm, according to TMZ.
Police say there were no initial signs of foul play and her death does not appear to be suspicious. An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the exact cause of death.
Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Her Struggles
Panettiere was open and honest about her battle with depression and addiction.
In her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, released in May 2026, the former child star and mother of one reflected on her early years in Hollywood, her battle with postpartum depression and past substance abuse issues.
She entered the entertainment industry at just a few months old when she first appeared in commercials before landing roles in soap operas and films.
Her Hollywood career skyrocketed after she landed the role of the indestructible cheerleader on NBC's Heroes, which she starred in from 2006 to 2010.
She went on to play country music star Juliette Barnes on ABC's Nashville – a role that earned her several award nominations.
The Stress of Stardom
But the stress of stardom apparently caught up with her.
Panettiere wrote her team gave her "happy pills" – possibly an amphetamine – before she had interviews or a red carpet appearance.
She wrote: "At 16, they were the gateway drug that ushered me toward the good of pharmaceuticals and the downfall of addiction."
In addition to her addiction and postpartum struggles, Panettiere also publicly dealt with the loss of her younger brother in 2023, who died at the age of 28.
In a statement to ABC News, the star's rep confirmed the news of her death: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."