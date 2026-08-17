Hayden Panettiere's Heartbreaking Final Post: Late Actress Celebrated 'Good Times and Good Friends' Before Her Shocking Death at 36

The Heroes and Nashville star was reportedly found dead inside a South Carolina home by a friend.

The actress appeared to be in good spirits in her final social media post.

The actress had her arms wrapped around Slavin's shoulder and gave the camera a wink as she licked her lips. It's not clear where the two were, but she captioned the photo, "Good times and good friends," and tagged Slavin.

Panettiere was all smiles in what would end up being her final social media post, a black-and-white picture with her friend, director, and photographer Randall Slavin.

In the comments section, fans shared their condolences on the loss.

"Woke up to the news today and so heartbroken," One person commented. "Rest in peace to one of our final girls, Hayden. We will miss you."

Another person added: This one hurts BAD. Just watched Bring It On with my daughter the other night and told her how iconic Hayden was… she was obsessed… RIP Sweet Girl."

While one person said: "Thank you for all the memories. Feels like losing a friend even tho I didn't know you personally. All my love Hayden. Rest In Peace."