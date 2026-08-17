EXCLUSIVE: Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee Face Backlash Over ESPN Pay
Aug. 17 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
The ESPN sports network has undergone another series of shocking layoffs and two of its biggest stars are getting bitter backlash for it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Multimillionaire sports motormouths Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee were strafed for pulling down massive salaries while a slew of on-air mainstays were kicked to the curb for financial reasons.
ESPN Stars Blamed for Cuts
"It's crazy what's going on at ESPN," one ABC insider has said. "[ESPN chairman] Jimmy [Pitaro] put all of his eggs in two baskets, and now every cut seems to be related to these salaries."
The cut list included such stars as controversial football analyst Ryan Clark, the network's longtime baseball voice Karl Ravech, SportsCenter anchor David Lloyd, reporter Tom Pelissero, and high-profile contributor Cam Newton.
Both McAfee, 39, and Smith, 58, came under fire for the dismissals, with NBA analyst Smith recently signing a staggering, five-year $100million contract, while McAfee reportedly takes home $60million for his self-promotional chin wagging.
McAfee Defends Salary Amid Layoffs
"Slow news day over there on the ESPN airwaves. Besides the fact that you're getting $100 million, they're taking everybody off the network. Did they keep anybody? Or is everybody fired to pay you?" said former NFL player JJ Watt, who was on The Pat McAfee Show the day of the layoffs.
"That is the narrative, and I'm certainly taking it on the shins. The boys and I are very proud of the work that we have done," McAfee responded.
Meanwhile, Smith, who has used the network to raise his personal platform while he floats a bid to run for president, claimed he did everything he could to protect his equally controversial pal Ryan Clark – but was powerless to save his bacon.
Smith Defends Role Amid Firings
"Of course I said we have to keep them. But I don't get to make those decisions. And I don't get to ignore the fiscal and financial circumstances," he said, ignoring the string of zeros that come at the end of his own paycheck.
Smith's objections to his pal's firing also came without mention of the controversial comments Clark had made about his defense of former NFL running back Kyren Lacy, who killed a man in a highway accident before committing suicide, and dismissal of a colleague because he wasn't a former player – both of which led to on-air apologies.
"Stephen A. and McAfee can cry all they want over the spilled blood – but the truth is, if it wasn't for them breaking the bank, all these guys would still have jobs," one source said.