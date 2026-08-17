EXCLUSIVE: Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee Face Backlash Over ESPN Pay

"Slow news day over there on the ESPN airwaves. Besides the fact that you're getting $100 million, they're taking everybody off the network. Did they keep anybody? Or is everybody fired to pay you?" said former NFL player JJ Watt, who was on The Pat McAfee Show the day of the layoffs.

"That is the narrative, and I'm certainly taking it on the shins. The boys and I are very proud of the work that we have done," McAfee responded.

Meanwhile, Smith, who has used the network to raise his personal platform while he floats a bid to run for president, claimed he did everything he could to protect his equally controversial pal Ryan Clark – but was powerless to save his bacon.