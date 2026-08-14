Trump Aide Caught on Camera Allegedly 'Playing With Adult Toy' While Partying on Yacht After Attending Children's Hospital Gala
Aug. 14 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
A top aide to Donald Trump was allegedly caught on camera playing with an adult toy while partying aboard a yacht, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lynne Patton, who currently works as Deputy Assistant to the President for Coalition Policy and Engagement, was heard asking a man not to film the shenanigans as a purple bedroom gadget was involved in a game of catch and was kicked around.
2025 Video Surfaces Showing Adult Toy Being Kicked Around a Yacht
The Daily Mail obtained the video taken by Washington lobbyist and Patton's close pal, Ryan Coyne. She wore a gold cocktail dress as the group had attended a black-tie benefit for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Trump's Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago club hours earlier on February 6, 2025.
"Ashley, get it. Ryan, get it," Patton shrieked with a slight slur as the device made its way around the room
At one moment, the political aide grabbed the item from a chair and tossed it on the floor, demanding, "Start again! Start again!"
White House Responds to Adult Toy Video
Patton's face was not seen, as she demanded at one point, ''Do not get our faces, you b----. Wait, start again. You are not getting our faces," as the game of chasing around the adult toy continued.
"It's on the loose. Caroline's v------ is on the loose. Who wants it?" Coyne can be heard saying, from behind the camera, about the item in play.
When reached for comment, a White House official told the Daily Beast that Patton "consults with White House Counsel to maintain all required ethical standards and is fiscally responsible for all her own residences."
Lynne Patton Campaigned for Two Years to Help Trump Win a Second Term
Patton has long been part of Trump's inner circle, serving as the Region II Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during his first term.
When he was re-elected to a second term in 2024 and sworn in on January 25, Patton was appointed as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Minority Outreach.
Conservative comedian and close pal Terrence K. Williams cheered the news on Instagram, writing "LET'S GO!!!!! Trump has officially brought on Lynne Patton. She has been a friend of the family way before President Trump ran for office. She stood up for Trump and his entire family. She worked with them for many years. Trump deserves to be around loyal people like her," with a photo of Patton alongside the president.
Lynne Patton Is Close With Eric and Lara Trump
Patton has worked for the Trumps for years and is especially close to Eric and Lara Trump, having served as their wedding planner for the couple's 2014 nuptials at Mar-a-Lago.
She also served as vice president and board member of The Eric Trump Foundation from 2009 through 2017, when it was renamed Curetivity.
Following in the footsteps of Eric's foundation, Curetivity continues its mission to raise funds for pediatric cancer research, while continuing its support for St. Jude's.
Patton posted in March about an event held by Curetivity, where they presented a $50million check to the research hospital and also showed that she attended soon-to-be outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's baby shower.
"The past 18 years of milestones, marriages, marathons, birthdays, funerals, and friendships have been among the best years of my life. God only knows what I’d be without you," Patton wrote in a gushing tribute to pal Lara in July, looking back on how Eric had proposed to her 14 years ago that weekend.