Trump Aide Caught on Camera Allegedly 'Playing With Adult Toy' While Partying on Yacht After Attending Children's Hospital Gala

Patton has worked for the Trumps for years and is especially close to Eric and Lara Trump, having served as their wedding planner for the couple's 2014 nuptials at Mar-a-Lago.

She also served as vice president and board member of The Eric Trump Foundation from 2009 through 2017, when it was renamed Curetivity.

Following in the footsteps of Eric's foundation, Curetivity continues its mission to raise funds for pediatric cancer research, while continuing its support for St. Jude's.

Patton posted in March about an event held by Curetivity, where they presented a $50million check to the research hospital and also showed that she attended soon-to-be outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's baby shower.

"The past 18 years of milestones, marriages, marathons, birthdays, funerals, and friendships have been among the best years of my life. God only knows what I’d be without you," Patton wrote in a gushing tribute to pal Lara in July, looking back on how Eric had proposed to her 14 years ago that weekend.