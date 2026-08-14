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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Sees King Charles as Pathway to Money and Power' After Reunion

Photo of Meghan Markle and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly saw King Charles as a pathway to money and power.

Aug. 14 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle could gain financially and enhance her influence from a renewed relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles, a royal commentator has claimed – after the Sussexes held a secret family reunion with the monarch.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, and her husband Harry, 41, privately met Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove House last month alongside their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

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Biographer Slams Harry's Reunion Push

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Photo of Meghan Markle and King Charles
Source: MEGA

A commentator claimed Meghan views King Charles as a path to influence.

The closely guarded meeting came as Harry returned to Britain ahead of next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham – and amid speculation he would welcome a public appearance alongside his father at the event.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has now claimed the potential reconciliation should not necessarily be regarded simply as an emotional family reunion.

She said on X: "It's not a dream reunion. It is a pathway to gather money, power, and give Meghan all she wants."

Her comments followed reports Harry is "dreaming" of appearing publicly alongside Charles during the Invictus Games, which the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014.

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The Power Of A Joint Public Appearance

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Royal expert Angela Levin argued the reunion serves financial motives.

A source familiar with the speculation told Radar in an exclusive interview a public appearance involving Charles would inevitably bring enormous attention to Harry and Meghan after years in which their relationship with the Royal Family has dominated headlines.

The insider added: "If Harry and the King were eventually seen standing together at Invictus, it would be an enormously powerful image. It would immediately change the conversation surrounding Harry and Meghan and put them back at the center of a major royal story. The global attention generated by that sort of reconciliation would be considerable."

Harry attended an event in Britain last month marking one year until the Birmingham Games but was not accompanied by Markle, who was understood to have remained away because of security concerns.

During the visit, Harry also participated in goat yoga in Warwickshire.

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Secret Highgrove Meeting Unfolds

Photo of King Charles, Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet
Source: @meghan/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

The private reunion marked Archie and Lilibet's first visit with Charles since 2022.

Markle subsequently joined Harry and their children for the private meeting with Charles and Camilla at Highgrove.

It was reportedly the first time Archie and Lilibet had seen their grandfather since celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The late Queen died later that year aged 96.

No official account of the conversation has been released, although sources close to the Sussexes told Vanity Fair the approximately hour-long reunion was "completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the King".

A source added to the publication: "The King wanted to see Harry and the children. A time was agreed for the Sussexes to come to Highgrove on Friday afternoon, and it was uncharacteristically last-minute for the King. Everyone was sworn to secrecy so that the meeting could remain private."

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Years Of Strained Royal Relations

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Photo of 'Spare'
Source: MEGA

Tensions remain high following past interviews and Harry's memoir 'Spare.'

The secrecy surrounding the gathering represented a striking contrast with the intense publicity that has accompanied much of Harry and Markle's relationship with the Royal Family since they stepped back as working royals in 2020.

The possibility of Charles attending Invictus would carry particular significance because the Games remain one of Harry's most prominent international projects.

Harry is expected to return to Britain again in September for the annual WellChild Awards ceremony, which he has regularly attended as patron of the charity.

Harry and Markle's relationship with the Royal Family has been deeply strained since they stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.

Tensions intensified after their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir Spare, which aired grievances involving King Charles and Prince William and exposed private family disputes to the world.

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