EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Sees King Charles as Pathway to Money and Power' After Reunion

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, and her husband Harry, 41, privately met Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla , 79, at Highgrove House last month alongside their children, Prince Archie , seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

Meghan Markle could gain financially and enhance her influence from a renewed relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles , a royal commentator has claimed – after the Sussexes held a secret family reunion with the monarch.

The closely guarded meeting came as Harry returned to Britain ahead of next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham – and amid speculation he would welcome a public appearance alongside his father at the event.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has now claimed the potential reconciliation should not necessarily be regarded simply as an emotional family reunion.

She said on X: "It's not a dream reunion. It is a pathway to gather money, power, and give Meghan all she wants."

Her comments followed reports Harry is "dreaming" of appearing publicly alongside Charles during the Invictus Games, which the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014.