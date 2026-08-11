Lara Trump Urges Women to Start Lifting Weights While Working Out — 'It Doesn't Look Good to Have Saggy Skin'
Aug. 11 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Lara Trump is encouraging women to pick up weights, arguing that building muscle becomes increasingly important as women get older, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent episode of her The Right View podcast, the Fox News host also offered advice on staying active and eating more whole foods.
'You Are Not Going to Bulk Up'
Trump pushed back on the idea that women should avoid lifting weights because they are afraid of becoming too muscular.
"I think people underestimate weightlifting. I think it's one of the most important things you can possibly do," she said.
"Unless you're literally taking steroids, you are not going to bulk up as a woman," she said, arguing that women don't have the same "physiology" or "general makeup" needed to build muscle in the same way men can.
'It Doesn't Look Good to Have Saggy Skin'
Lara said strength training becomes particularly important with age, pointing to the role muscle plays in protecting the body as bones weaken.
"But the older we get, the more important muscle mass becomes," she said.
She added that women may also want to maintain muscle for aesthetic reasons, bluntly telling listeners: "It doesn't look good to have saggy skin. You gotta fill it out with a little bit of muscle."
'Just Start Small'
For women who aren't ready to hit the gym, Lara said even simple changes can make a difference.
"Just start small," she advised, pointing to walking as an easy way to get moving.
She suggested parking farther away from a store, taking the stairs instead of an escalator, and simply finding opportunities to move throughout the day.
Lara said she follows that philosophy herself, revealing that she refuses to take escalators while traveling.
"I travel weekly... and anyone who travels with me knows I am not... It doesn't matter how much I'm bringing suitcase-wise, I'm taking the stairs," she said.
"Everybody probably hates me for it who's traveling with me, but they actually will end up thanking me," she joked.
'You Need to Be Eating Whole Foods'
Lara also turned her attention to nutrition, encouraging people to think about where their food comes from and to prioritize whole foods.
She praised the Trump administration's nutrition initiatives, saying she was "so excited" about the new nutrition guidelines and food pyramid, and giving credit to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his work.
Lara said people should ask themselves whether the food they're eating could be "taken out of the ground" or comes "directly from an animal."
"And if you have to get it out of a package, maybe think twice about it," she said.
"You need to be eating whole foods as often as you possibly can," Lara added, arguing that the body was "designed" to eat whole foods and that doing so helps people feel and function at their best.