Lara Trump Urges Women to Start Lifting Weights While Working Out — 'It Doesn't Look Good to Have Saggy Skin'

During a recent episode of her The Right View podcast, the Fox News host also offered advice on staying active and eating more whole foods.

Lara Trump is encouraging women to pick up weights, arguing that building muscle becomes increasingly important as women get older, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lara Trump pushed back on the idea that women would 'bulk up' from lifting weights.

"Unless you're literally taking steroids, you are not going to bulk up as a woman," she said, arguing that women don't have the same "physiology" or "general makeup" needed to build muscle in the same way men can.

"I think people underestimate weightlifting. I think it's one of the most important things you can possibly do," she said.

Trump pushed back on the idea that women should avoid lifting weights because they are afraid of becoming too muscular.

Lara Trump said women didn't have to fear getting too muscular from strength training unless they were using steroids.

Lifting weights will not make you bulky. Strength training becomes even more important as we age, helping us maintain muscle and support our bones. A little effort every day goes a long way. #laratrump #therightview

Lara Trump argued that building muscle could help women maintain their appearance as they age.

She added that women may also want to maintain muscle for aesthetic reasons, bluntly telling listeners: "It doesn't look good to have saggy skin. You gotta fill it out with a little bit of muscle."

"But the older we get, the more important muscle mass becomes," she said.

Lara said strength training becomes particularly important with age, pointing to the role muscle plays in protecting the body as bones weaken.

Lara Trump encouraged women to 'start small' by walking and finding simple ways to move more throughout the day.

For women who aren't ready to hit the gym, Lara said even simple changes can make a difference.

"Just start small," she advised, pointing to walking as an easy way to get moving.

She suggested parking farther away from a store, taking the stairs instead of an escalator, and simply finding opportunities to move throughout the day.

Lara said she follows that philosophy herself, revealing that she refuses to take escalators while traveling.

"I travel weekly... and anyone who travels with me knows I am not... It doesn't matter how much I'm bringing suitcase-wise, I'm taking the stairs," she said.

"Everybody probably hates me for it who's traveling with me, but they actually will end up thanking me," she joked.