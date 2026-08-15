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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump, 80, Appears to Forget Name of NY Attorney General Candidate He Just Endorsed During a Speech

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to forget the name of the New York attorney general candidate he had just endorsed.

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Aug. 15 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump, 80, appeared to forget the name of the New York attorney general candidate he had just endorsed during a speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The awkward moment quickly drew attention online, with critics seizing on the apparent memory lapse.

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Donald Trump Appeared to Forget His Own Endorsed Candidate

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image of Donald Trump appeared to blank on the name of Republican New York Attorney General candidate Saritha Komatireddy during a Long Island speech.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to blank on the name of Republican New York Attorney General candidate Saritha Komatireddy during a Long Island speech.

During a speech before law enforcement officials on Long Island, New York Trump took aim at New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a "dirty cop" and referencing her legal battle with him.

Trump then turned his attention to James' Republican challenger, Saritha Komatireddy, whom he said he had "just met today for the first time" and had endorsed for attorney general.

But instead of naming Komatireddy, Trump appeared to search for her in the crowd.

"Where the h--- are you... ma'am? Where are you?" he asked from the podium.

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Source: @ATRUPAR/X

Critics quickly mocked the president for his slip up.

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Critics Mock Donald Trump Over Latest Slip-Up

image of One person called Donald Trump, 'Dementia Donald.'
Source: MEGA

One person called Donald Trump, 'Dementia Donald.'

Trump's latest stumble prompted a wave of criticism on X.

"Awesome. Quite the picture of health with frequent napping and memory lapses, this is a man who needs to go away," one critic wrote.

Another simply called him "Dementia Donald."

Someone else mocked the president's apparent endorsement confusion, with one writing, "Lol... vote for ma'am."

Another person took aim at Trump's claim that he had only just met Komatireddy, writing: "I just met her... she has my full endorsement. Amazing vetting process."

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Donald Trump Reportedly Struggles to Remember Names of His Enemies

image of Donald Trump's latest gaffe comes as a new book details his alleged struggles to remember the names of his perceived enemies.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's latest gaffe comes as a new book details his alleged struggles to remember the names of his perceived enemies.

Trump's latest apparent memory lapse comes as a new book details his alleged difficulty remembering the names of people he considers enemies.

In Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan portray the 80-year-old president as increasingly consumed by grievances and political retribution during his second term.

One source claimed Trump had become fixated on settling old scores and maintained a mental "hit list" of perceived enemies, but sometimes needed help remembering who they were.

"He knew exactly what he believed they had done to him, but sometimes he needed prompting to remember who they were talking about," the source said.

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Sources Chime In on Donald Trump's Cognitive Decline

image of Sources chatted to 'Radar' about a more serious explanation for why Donald Trump was forgetting names.
Source: MEGA

Sources chatted to 'Radar' about a more serious explanation for why Donald Trump was forgetting names.

A source told Radar, the book's account leaves out what they believe could be a more serious explanation for Trump's difficulty remembering names.

"This material in the book misses one key fear – that the reason Trump cannot remember the names of his so-called enemies isn't because he has too many of them to remember, but that he might be hiding a secret dementia diagnosis that seems to be prompting worse and worse behavior from the president," the source claimed.

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