Donald Trump, 80, Appears to Forget Name of NY Attorney General Candidate He Just Endorsed During a Speech

The awkward moment quickly drew attention online, with critics seizing on the apparent memory lapse.

Donald Trump , 80, appeared to forget the name of the New York attorney general candidate he had just endorsed during a speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump appeared to blank on the name of Republican New York Attorney General candidate Saritha Komatireddy during a Long Island speech.

During a speech before law enforcement officials on Long Island, New York Trump took aim at New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a "dirty cop" and referencing her legal battle with him.

Trump then turned his attention to James' Republican challenger, Saritha Komatireddy, whom he said he had "just met today for the first time" and had endorsed for attorney general.

But instead of naming Komatireddy, Trump appeared to search for her in the crowd.

"Where the h--- are you... ma'am? Where are you?" he asked from the podium.