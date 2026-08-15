EXCLUSIVE: Why Brooklyn Beckham Has Sparked Fury With Latest Cooking Effort
Aug. 15 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham is being accused of deliberately provoking food fans for publicity with his latest cooking effort after appearing to scoop seawater straight from the ocean before using the same saucepan to prepare tomato pasta.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 27-year-old, who has pursued his passion for cooking through videos shared with his millions of social media followers, posted the unusual recipe on TikTok.
Brooklyn Beckham's Sea Water Pasta
The aspiring chef is currently estranged from parents David Beckham, 51, and Victoria Beckham, 52, as well as siblings Romeo Beckham, 23, Cruz Beckham, 21, and Harper Beckham, 15.
A source familiar with the reaction to his latest online cookery effort said: "Brooklyn knows his cooking videos always get people talking, but this one really touched a nerve. Viewers saw him apparently collecting water directly from the sea and immediately started questioning what might be in it. Others were convinced he must simply be trying to provoke a reaction and fury from foodies."
The TikTok video, captioned "Tomato pasta (heart emoji, heart emoji)," begins with Brooklyn announcing his latest dish.
"Today, I'm going to make some tomato pasta," he told his fans.
Brooklyn was then shown standing on a platform beside the water and lowering a large saucepan into the sea while "getting some pasta water."
The following section appeared to show him using the same saucepan while preparing his tomato pasta, prompting criticism from viewers concerned about potential pollutants in seawater.
Brooklyn Beckham Accused Of Rage Baiting Viewers
One commenter said: "Gross. Takes seawater from the engine where oil and chemicals leak through. Boiling seawater doesn't kill chemical pollutants, heavy metals, and all toxins."
Another wrote: "Oh god people urinate in that sea!" Others said it would "poison" viewers who chose to follow the recipe.
The video also prompted accusations of "rage baiting" – deliberately publishing provocative material designed to generate angry responses and drive engagement.
One viewer claimed: "He just rage-baiting at this point" Another said: "There's no way this is serious"
A source exclusively told Radar: "Some people clearly believe Brooklyn understands exactly how much attention these unconventional cooking moments generate. Whether that was his intention or not, the seawater clip has certainly achieved that – people are arguing about it, sharing it and watching it in huge numbers."
Brooklyn Beckham's Cooking Video Goes Viral
Brooklyn's cooking has generated extensive discussion online as he continues establishing himself in the food world. His latest video has already attracted more than 1.4 million views.
The reaction also spilled into discussion of Brooklyn's ongoing estrangement from his famous family.
One follower told him: "Forget making pasta, you need to make amends"
But Brooklyn also received support from viewers who questioned why his cooking attracted such hostility.
One supporter wrote: "I think he is sweet!! And he has a passion for cooking which is clear!! So hard for a child of a celeb!! He just wants to live his life happy like we all do."
Another noted: "Why does everyone just hate on him in the comments? It's actually so sad. Hope you all find peace one day."
Brooklyn Beckham's Family Feud
Brooklyn's feud with his parents has developed into a highly public family rift as tensions have repeatedly spilled into public view through social media and reports about family gatherings.
The influencer has spoken publicly about the breakdown in relations and his determination to protect his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham, saying he has cut ties with his mother and father due to his view that they are obsessed with using social media only to promote "brand Beckham."