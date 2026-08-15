EXCLUSIVE: Why Brooklyn Beckham Has Sparked Fury With Latest Cooking Effort

The aspiring chef is currently estranged from parents David Beckham, 51, and Victoria Beckham, 52, as well as siblings Romeo Beckham, 23, Cruz Beckham, 21, and Harper Beckham, 15.

A source familiar with the reaction to his latest online cookery effort said: "Brooklyn knows his cooking videos always get people talking, but this one really touched a nerve. Viewers saw him apparently collecting water directly from the sea and immediately started questioning what might be in it. Others were convinced he must simply be trying to provoke a reaction and fury from foodies."

The TikTok video, captioned "Tomato pasta (heart emoji, heart emoji)," begins with Brooklyn announcing his latest dish.

"Today, I'm going to make some tomato pasta," he told his fans.

Brooklyn was then shown standing on a platform beside the water and lowering a large saucepan into the sea while "getting some pasta water."

The following section appeared to show him using the same saucepan while preparing his tomato pasta, prompting criticism from viewers concerned about potential pollutants in seawater.