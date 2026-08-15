Donald Trump Called 'Creepy' by Critics After Gushing Over 'Young, Beautiful Girls' During Speech

Trump was speaking to an audience that included New York police officers, Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel when he began discussing Washington, D.C.

The president repeated his claim that the nation's capital had been "one of the most dangerous cities in the country" before he took action last year, despite violent crime rates having already fallen to a 30-year low.

Trump then abruptly shifted to talking about women he said he sees at the White House.

"These young, beautiful girls... These young, beautiful girls... These young, beautiful girls in the White House," he described.

Trump acknowledged, "You know, they come in—and I'm not supposed to say 'beautiful,' but what the h---."