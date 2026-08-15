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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Called 'Creepy' by Critics After Gushing Over 'Young, Beautiful Girls' During Speech

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump was called 'creepy' after repeatedly gushing over 'young, beautiful girls' during a speech.

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Aug. 15 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump was branded "creepy" after repeatedly gushing over the "young, beautiful girls" he claimed to encounter at the White House during a speech to police officers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old president made the eyebrow-raising comments while discussing crime and public safety, turning an anecdote about women feeling safer in Washington, D.C., into an extended description of their appearance.

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Donald Trump's 'Young, Beautiful Girls' Rant

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image of Donald Trump repeatedly described the women he claimed to encounter at the White House as 'young' and 'beautiful.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump repeatedly described the women he claimed to encounter at the White House as 'young' and 'beautiful.'

Trump was speaking to an audience that included New York police officers, Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel when he began discussing Washington, D.C.

The president repeated his claim that the nation's capital had been "one of the most dangerous cities in the country" before he took action last year, despite violent crime rates having already fallen to a 30-year low.

Trump then abruptly shifted to talking about women he said he sees at the White House.

"These young, beautiful girls... These young, beautiful girls... These young, beautiful girls in the White House," he described.

Trump acknowledged, "You know, they come in—and I'm not supposed to say 'beautiful,' but what the h---."

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Source: @HQNEWSNOW/X

Donald Trump made the comments on August 14.

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Donald Trump Claims Women Thank Him

image of Donald Trump said women have approached him at the White House to thank him for making Washington, D.C. feel safer.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said women have approached him at the White House to thank him for making Washington, D.C. feel safer.

Trump claimed the women were approaching him to express their gratitude over what they believed was a safer Washington.

"These young, these gorgeous, beautiful girls... they wanna be safe. And they come in and say, 'Mr. President, may I speak to you?' Yes. 'Thank you, sir. Thank you,'" the president said.

"I said, 'Why are you thanking me?' 'Because a year and a half ago I was afraid to leave... I was afraid to open the door to my apartment. And now I walk to the White House every morning and I have absolutely no fear. Thank you sir!'" he shared.

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Critics React to Donald Trump's Comments

image of Critics blasted Donald Trump's comments, with one calling him a 'creep on steroids!!!!'
Source: MEGA

Critics blasted Donald Trump's comments, with one calling him a 'creep on steroids!!!!'

Trump’s repeated emphasis on the women being "young" and "beautiful" quickly sparked backlash online.

One person simply wrote, "creep AF," while another reacted, "Now I need a shower..."

"He's not just a creep. He's a creep on steroids!!!!" another critic wrote.

"F------ grossest human alive," someone wrote in part.

Another critic delivered an equally blunt assessment, writing, "This is gross. He is gross," in part.

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'A Male Model'

image of Donald Trump has also commented on the appearance of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has also commented on the appearance of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Donald Trump's comments about people's looks have not been exclusively directed at women.

In May, he also called out New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, repeatedly praising the young athlete's physique and appearance, per Yahoo Sports.

"I'm looking at Jaxson. I'd like to know, is there any woman in the audience that thinks they could tackle that guy?" Trump asked the crowd.

"I'm looking at the legs there. He's this beautiful guy. He's got legs like tree trunks. This is not a good thing for women. This would not be good," he added.

"You gotta see the size of this guy. "Like a male model. He's gonna be a great quarterback," the president continued.

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