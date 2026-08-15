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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of 'Trying to Burn Palace Down' After Royal Exit

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been accused of 'weaponizing his pain' to bring down the royals.

Aug. 15 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry has been accused of "weaponizing his pain" against the Royal Family and trying to "burn the Palace down" as criticism erupts again over the Duke of Sussex's public attacks on his relatives since leaving royal life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, stepped down as senior working royals in early 2020 before moving to America and pursuing financial independence.

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Prince Harry's 'Private Hurt Has Become Part of a Very Public Battle'

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has pulled back the veil on his family ever since leaving his duties.

Since their departure, the couple has made allegations about royal life through television interviews, their Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir, Spare, amid a deepening family rift.

A royal source claimed to Radar: "There is a feeling that Harry has repeatedly taken deeply personal pain and placed it into the public arena – and every interview or revelation has made repairing those family relationships more difficult. The criticism now is that private hurt has become part of a very public battle."

Royal commentator Sarah Vine has also publicly attacked the Sussexes while examining what she described as their "decade of drama," from the beginning of their relationship through their departure from royal duties and subsequent disputes with the family.

Vine said: "For two people who claim to be so in tune with their feelings and those of others, time and again they have demonstrated a complete lack of emotional intelligence, combined with a weapons-grade sense of entitlement. They are so wrapped up in their own drama, so insulated in their bubble of privilege, they fail to realize how thoroughly charmed their existence is. And that is a most unattractive trait."

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Prince Harry Accused of 'Weaponizing Pain'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry released an eye-opening book, 'Spare,' following his departure.

Turning specifically to Harry's actions after leaving Britain, Vine said: "At a time when the Royal Family needed Harry most, he not only slammed the door in their face, but he also tried to burn the place down on the way out.

"No one is suggesting he doesn't have a right to be hurt – but weaponizing your pain as he has done only perpetuates the cycle of sadness."

Another royal source said the continuing argument over Harry's disclosures remains central to tensions with his relatives.

The insider claimed: "Harry has been clear that he believed speaking publicly was necessary, but critics inside the royal orbit see those disclosures very differently. Their view is that repeatedly airing grievances has prolonged the dispute rather than allowing wounds on either side to heal."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Oprah Interview

Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey set off a firestorm.

Harry and Markle's break with the institution was followed by a series of high-profile appearances in which they discussed their experiences as working royals.

During the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry described feeling unable to escape his position within the monarchy.

Harry said: "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

The Sussexes later expanded on their complaints in their Netflix series, while Harry gave his own account of royal relationships and his upbringing in Spare.

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Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

In 'Spare,' Prince Harry detailed disputes with his older brother, Prince William.

The Royal Family has largely avoided publicly answering the couple's individual allegations, even as the dispute between the Sussexes and Harry's relatives has continued to attract attention on both sides of the Atlantic.

Harry's royal rift has included tensions with King Charles and Prince William, with Spare detailing private disputes between the brothers.

His and Markle's Oprah interview contained allegations about their treatment inside the monarchy, while their Netflix series brought further grievances into public view.

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