EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of 'Trying to Burn Palace Down' After Royal Exit

Since their departure, the couple has made allegations about royal life through television interviews, their Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir, Spare, amid a deepening family rift.

A royal source claimed to Radar: "There is a feeling that Harry has repeatedly taken deeply personal pain and placed it into the public arena – and every interview or revelation has made repairing those family relationships more difficult. The criticism now is that private hurt has become part of a very public battle."

Royal commentator Sarah Vine has also publicly attacked the Sussexes while examining what she described as their "decade of drama," from the beginning of their relationship through their departure from royal duties and subsequent disputes with the family.

Vine said: "For two people who claim to be so in tune with their feelings and those of others, time and again they have demonstrated a complete lack of emotional intelligence, combined with a weapons-grade sense of entitlement. They are so wrapped up in their own drama, so insulated in their bubble of privilege, they fail to realize how thoroughly charmed their existence is. And that is a most unattractive trait."