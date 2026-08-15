Matt Gutman Accused of Sexual Harassment in Wrongful-Termination Lawsuit Filed by Former ABC News Co-Worker

Samira Said, who worked as a field producer in ABC News' Los Angeles bureau from May 2021 until March 2025, filed the lawsuit against ABC's parent company, Disney, and others, seeking unspecified damages, per Variety.

Said alleged she was treated unfairly after requesting medical leave and accommodations related to health issues.

The lawsuit accuses ABC of discrimination based on "gender/s--, ancestry and disability," as well as retaliation, failure to accommodate her medical needs, hostile work environment harassment and other claims.

Gutman's name appears in the complaint in connection with two alleged incidents involving sexualized comments.