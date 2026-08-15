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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces 'Hugely Difficult Decision' as Princess Diana's 30th Death Anniversary Looms

Split photo Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is said to be facing a key decision.

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Aug. 15 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is said to be facing a "hugely difficult decision" over returning to Britain next year to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, with sources exclusively telling RadarOnline.com the trip would threaten to put her loyalty to Prince Harry on a collision course with security fears and royal tensions.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, has made only a handful of trips to Britain since stepping back from royal duties six years ago, most recently visiting King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove House during Harry's recent trip to his homeland to promote next year's Invictus Games.

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Meghan Markle Faces Princess Diana Anniversary Dilemma

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle weighed a difficult decision about returning to Britain, according to sources.

With the Games taking place in Birmingham and possible commemorations for Diana in 2027, Markle must now decide whether to accompany Harry, 41, and potentially face Prince William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44.

A source familiar with the situation claimed: "It is a hugely difficult decision for Meghan because there is no option without consequences. She wants to support Harry during events that will be incredibly important and emotional for him, but returning also means exposing herself to enormous scrutiny and potentially walking straight back into unresolved family tensions."

Another palace insider claimed: "Diana's anniversary makes everything particularly sensitive. Harry would naturally want his wife beside him, but if William and Catherine attend the same commemorations, the focus could quickly shift from Diana to the divisions within the family."

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Prince Harry's Birmingham Return Could Spark Tensions

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry promoted the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Markle has accompanied Harry to every Invictus Games since their 2018 marriage, making her attendance in Birmingham a possibility.

A return for events commemorating Diana, who was 36 when she died in Paris on August 31, 1997, could prove considerably more complicated.

Harry and William's relationship has been strained following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties and Harry's subsequent public disclosures about his family.

The brothers and their wives have not appeared publicly together since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. Elizabeth was 96 when she died.

Harry's memoir Spare subsequently detailed private disagreements involving William and other members of the Royal Family, further increasing tensions between the brothers.

Another source claimed: "A major anniversary can sometimes create an opportunity for families to put differences aside, but it can equally magnify everything that remains unresolved. Meghan would know that every gesture and interaction would be examined, particularly if all four of them appeared at the same event."

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Security Adds Pressure on Meghan Markle

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan carefully protected her children's privacy from the media.

Security represents another complication.

Harry lost his appeal concerning his level of publicly funded protection in Britain in May 2025 and has repeatedly expressed concerns about bringing his family to the country.

Those concerns also extend to the couple's children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, who have largely been raised away from Britain's royal spotlight at their home in California.

Harry has previously described his own experience of growing up within the monarchy as "a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo."

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Protecting the Kids

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Photo f Lilibeth, Archie and Prince Harry
Source: @mehgan/Instagram

Prince Harry previously took Markle to visit Princess Diana's grave.

Markle has occasionally shared photographs of Archie and Lilibet while obscuring their faces, reflecting the couple's attempts to maintain privacy around their children.

"The children are inevitably part of Meghan's calculations," a source claimed. "She and Harry have worked hard to control how much exposure Archie and Lilibet receive, and a major royal occasion in Britain would create an entirely different level of attention."

Harry has also previously taken Markle to visit Diana's grave, underlining the personal significance his mother's memory holds for the couple.

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