EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces 'Hugely Difficult Decision' as Princess Diana's 30th Death Anniversary Looms

Markle has accompanied Harry to every Invictus Games since their 2018 marriage, making her attendance in Birmingham a possibility.

A return for events commemorating Diana, who was 36 when she died in Paris on August 31, 1997, could prove considerably more complicated.

Harry and William's relationship has been strained following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties and Harry's subsequent public disclosures about his family.

The brothers and their wives have not appeared publicly together since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. Elizabeth was 96 when she died.

Harry's memoir Spare subsequently detailed private disagreements involving William and other members of the Royal Family, further increasing tensions between the brothers.

Another source claimed: "A major anniversary can sometimes create an opportunity for families to put differences aside, but it can equally magnify everything that remains unresolved. Meghan would know that every gesture and interaction would be examined, particularly if all four of them appeared at the same event."