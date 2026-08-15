EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Helping Reba McEntire Plan Her Dream Wedding'

"So she's thrilled to have something to take her mind off her troubles," especially if it means helping McEntire– the two have a sisterly bond dating back almost 50 years.

The 80-year-old Jolene songbird has been diagnosed with kidney stones and other ailments that forced her to cancel engagements, including a Las Vegas residency. Fans have been shocked at how frail and unsteady she has looked recently.

"You'd think the last thing she'd want to do is plan a wedding as she's still grieving the loss of Carl," said the insider. Carl Dean, Parton's beloved husband of 58 years, died in March 2025 at 82. More recently, she was devastated by the July 23 death of older brother Coy "Denver" Parton, 82.

But the resilient singer said celebrating McEntire and Linn's love has lifted her spirits.

The couple has been engaged since Christmas Eve 2024 but have postponed the wedding because of work.