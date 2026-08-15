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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Helping Reba McEntire Plan Her Dream Wedding'

Dolly Parton is allegedly helping Reba McEntire plan her dream wedding and make it truly memorable.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton is allegedly helping Reba McEntire plan her dream wedding and make it truly memorable.

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Aug. 15 2026, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

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Dolly Parton has found a new gig as she recuperates from a number of health problems – playing wedding planner for BFF Reba McEntire's nuptials to longtime love Rex Linn.

"Being stuck at home while she recovers has been very hard for Dolly because she's just not used to sitting still for this long," a source told RadarOnline.com.

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Wedding Planning Lifts Dolly's Spirits

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Dolly Parton is helping longtime friend Reba McEntire plan her wedding to Rex Linn while recuperating at home.
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Dolly Parton is helping longtime friend Reba McEntire plan her wedding to Rex Linn while recuperating at home.

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"So she's thrilled to have something to take her mind off her troubles," especially if it means helping McEntire– the two have a sisterly bond dating back almost 50 years.

The 80-year-old Jolene songbird has been diagnosed with kidney stones and other ailments that forced her to cancel engagements, including a Las Vegas residency. Fans have been shocked at how frail and unsteady she has looked recently.

"You'd think the last thing she'd want to do is plan a wedding as she's still grieving the loss of Carl," said the insider. Carl Dean, Parton's beloved husband of 58 years, died in March 2025 at 82. More recently, she was devastated by the July 23 death of older brother Coy "Denver" Parton, 82.

But the resilient singer said celebrating McEntire and Linn's love has lifted her spirits.

The couple has been engaged since Christmas Eve 2024 but have postponed the wedding because of work.

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Dolly Pushes for Lavish Wedding

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Reba McEntire wants a low-key wedding to Rex Linn as Parton encourages her to have a bigger celebration.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Reba McEntire wants a low-key wedding to Rex Linn as Parton encourages her to have a bigger celebration.

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"We might be engaged 30 years before we get married, but we're okay with that, too," joked McEntire, 71.

Parton is "encouraging Reba to have a big wedding because they have so many friends and Dolly loves the idea of throwing a huge party," said the insider.

"Reba says she wants to keep it low-key but when Dolly is involved it's hard to keep anything low-key," said the source.

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