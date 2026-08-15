EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson 'Snubbed by Producers of New Baywatch Reboot'

"No one's reached out to me," Anderson said. "I don't know much about it. I'm not sure what happened, but I wish them well."

Meanwhile, original cast members David Chokachi, Erika Eleniak and Kelly Packard have been cast in the new show, which also stars Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Stephen Amell, Noah Beck and Livvy Dunne.

Anderson reported execs were talking to the sons she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, about producing the show, "but I don't think they had a meeting of the minds."

But the Canadian-born star insisted she's not bothered by the brush-off.

"I have no plans of going back to Baywatch," she vowed. "I've already done that. It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach. I would have been there anyway! At the time, it taught me a lot, and it gave me worldwide exposure. Everything I've done has led me to here, which is a blessing."