EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson 'Snubbed by Producers of New Baywatch Reboot'
Aug. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Pamela Anderson has been snubbed by the producers of the new Baywatch reboot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 59-year-old actress, who played lifeguard C.J. Parker from 1992 to 1997, has not been asked to appear – or even make a cameo – on the new series, which is set to premiere in January.
Pamela Rules Out Baywatch Return
"No one's reached out to me," Anderson said. "I don't know much about it. I'm not sure what happened, but I wish them well."
Meanwhile, original cast members David Chokachi, Erika Eleniak and Kelly Packard have been cast in the new show, which also stars Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Stephen Amell, Noah Beck and Livvy Dunne.
Anderson reported execs were talking to the sons she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, about producing the show, "but I don't think they had a meeting of the minds."
But the Canadian-born star insisted she's not bothered by the brush-off.
"I have no plans of going back to Baywatch," she vowed. "I've already done that. It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach. I would have been there anyway! At the time, it taught me a lot, and it gave me worldwide exposure. Everything I've done has led me to here, which is a blessing."
Pamela Embraces Bold New Chapter
In the last few years, Anderson has given up the glamour-girl looks associated with her s---kitten days and embraced her age. Now she's focusing on projects that appeal to her personally, first playing an aging dancer in 2024's The Last Showgirl, then costarring with Liam Neeson in the 2025 remake of The Naked Gun.
"Now is my time to really play with different characters," said the former Playboy Playmate. "I want to make really bold choices. I want to surprise people. I want to surprise myself. And so I'm trying to do things I haven't done in the past."
Pamela Expands Her Culinary Career
In addition to taking on groundbreaking new roles onscreen, Anderson has also launched a career as a plant-based chef.
She parlayed that into a gig hosting Pamela's Cooking With Love, and penning an award-winning cookbook, I Love You: Recipes From the Heart.