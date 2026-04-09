EXCLUSIVE: The Eerie Similarities Between New 'Baywatch' Babe Brooks Nader and Her CJ Parker Predecessor Pamela Anderson
April 9 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader is stepping into the iconic red swimsuit of CJ Parker – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her striking similarities to her predecessor in the role, Pamela Anderson, go far beyond appearance.
Nader, 29, is set to star in a reboot of Baywatch, the hit US lifeguard drama that turned Anderson, now 58, into a global star in the 1990s.
Modest Beginnings and Rapid Rise to Fame
Both women rose from modest beginnings – Nader in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Anderson in Ladysmith, Canada – before being propelled into the spotlight through chance opportunities.
Nader won the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit casting call, while Anderson was discovered after appearing on a stadium jumbotron, leading to modeling work and eventually her breakout TV role.
A Hollywood producer said: "Taking on a role so closely tied to Pamela Anderson was always going to come with enormous expectations, but Brooks has leaned into that challenge rather than shying away from it. She's approached the opportunity with a clear sense of focus and ambition, fully aware of the legacy she's stepping into.
"What stands out is that she has a similar kind of presence – that intangible quality that draws people in very quickly. Like Pamela in her early career, Brooks has managed to transition from being relatively unknown to someone commanding serious attention in a very short space of time.
"There's also a toughness about her that reminds people of Pamela back then. She's had to navigate scrutiny, pressure, and rapid success all at once, and she's handled it with a level of resilience that suggests she's prepared for what comes with this level of visibility."
Career Parallels and Personal Resilience
But the parallels extend beyond career trajectories into their personal lives. Both women married young and later divorced – Nader wed advertising executive Billy Haire in her early 20s before their split in 2024, while Anderson married Tommy Lee at 27, with their high-profile, stormy relationship ending in divorce.
Both have also faced intense scrutiny over their private lives, with Anderson enduring the fallout of a leaked s-- tape she shot with Lee in 1995 and Nader confronting speculation around her own relationships.
Sources said Nader's openness about her personal experiences has drawn comparisons with Anderson's candid public persona.
One insider said: "Brooks has shown she's not the kind of person to hold back when it comes to her personal life, even when it invites criticism or unwanted attention. She's prepared to speak candidly about situations that others in her position might avoid, and that kind of openness can be both disarming and risky.
"At times, that honesty can work against her – it can fuel headlines or amplify scrutiny – but it also makes her feel more real to people watching from the outside. It creates a sense that she's not trying to carefully curate every aspect of her image.
"That's something audiences strongly associate with Pamela as well. There was always a sense that she didn't hide from the messier parts of her life, and Brooks seems to share that same instinct, even if it comes with consequences."
Humble Beginnings Shape Brooks Nader Rise
Nader's upbringing reflects a similarly modest background. Her father earned around $12,000 a year working for a Christian sports organization, while her mother was a school nurse.
Speaking previously, Nader described a strict, faith-driven household.
She said: "We had Golden humble beginnings, living on my grandparents' property in a small, two-bedroom house. We are close in age – all four of us are five years apart – so we entertained ourselves and played in mud piles.
"There wasn't any alcohol, there wasn't any cursing. We did everything as a family, so I feel that bonded us in a crazy way."
Anderson, meanwhile, grew up in a working-class household with her father a furnace repairman and her mother a waitress, before her sudden discovery transformed her life.
Her role in Baywatch made her one of the most recognizable women in the world, though attempts to transition into film, including Barb Wire, were met with mixed success.
Training Challenges And Rising Fame Bring New Pressure
Nader has also faced logistical challenges in preparing for her role.
Despite playing a lifeguard, she did not grow up swimming regularly and has undergone intensive training.
She admitted: "I'm having acting lessons – and I'm going to surprise everyone – swimming lessons every day. I have the hardest swim trainer ever."
Off-screen, her relationships have continued to attract attention.
She previously dated professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, 41, during her stint on Dancing With The Stars, and has recently been linked to actor Taron Egerton, 36.
Industry figures suggest the comparisons with Anderson are unlikely to fade as Nader's profile rises.
One source said: "There's a definite feeling among people in the industry that this is a kind of full-circle moment. Brooks is taking on a role that didn't just make Pamela famous – it shaped an entire pop culture era – and that inevitably brings a similar level of scrutiny and expectation.
"With that comes intense attention, a level of pressure that can be hard to navigate, and a fascination from audiences who are constantly drawing comparisons. It's not just about the performance, it's about how she carries the legacy that comes with it.
"The next phase really depends on how Brooks chooses to handle that spotlight. She can lean into the parallels and embrace the association, or she can try to redefine the role in her own image. Either way, the decisions she makes now will play a huge part in shaping how her career unfolds from here."