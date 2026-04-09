EXCLUSIVE: The Eerie Similarities Between New 'Baywatch' Babe Brooks Nader and Her CJ Parker Predecessor Pamela Anderson

Nader, 29, is set to star in a reboot of Baywatch, the hit US lifeguard drama that turned Anderson, now 58, into a global star in the 1990s.

Brooks Nader is stepping into the iconic red swimsuit of CJ Parker – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her striking similarities to her predecessor in the role, Pamela Anderson , go far beyond appearance.

Both women rose from modest beginnings – Nader in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Anderson in Ladysmith, Canada – before being propelled into the spotlight through chance opportunities.

Nader won the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit casting call, while Anderson was discovered after appearing on a stadium jumbotron, leading to modeling work and eventually her breakout TV role.

A Hollywood producer said: "Taking on a role so closely tied to Pamela Anderson was always going to come with enormous expectations, but Brooks has leaned into that challenge rather than shying away from it. She's approached the opportunity with a clear sense of focus and ambition, fully aware of the legacy she's stepping into.

"What stands out is that she has a similar kind of presence – that intangible quality that draws people in very quickly. Like Pamela in her early career, Brooks has managed to transition from being relatively unknown to someone commanding serious attention in a very short space of time.

"There's also a toughness about her that reminds people of Pamela back then. She's had to navigate scrutiny, pressure, and rapid success all at once, and she's handled it with a level of resilience that suggests she's prepared for what comes with this level of visibility."