EXCLUSIVE: Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly 'Reignite NCIS Rivalry'

Mark Harmon's triumphant return to the NCIS franchise is threatening to ignite an explosive turf war as the TV legend battles to save the long-running series from a ratings slump, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Harmon is back on NCIS: Origins while his rumored rival, Michael Weatherly, is returning to the flagship NCIS as Special Agent Tony DiNozzo.

Now, insiders said cast and crew on both shows are bracing for a repeat of the toxic behind-the-scenes feud rumored to have divided the franchise more than a decade ago and ultimately contributed to both stars' eventual departures.