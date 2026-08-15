EXCLUSIVE: Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly 'Reignite NCIS Rivalry'
Aug. 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Mark Harmon's triumphant return to the NCIS franchise is threatening to ignite an explosive turf war as the TV legend battles to save the long-running series from a ratings slump, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Harmon is back on NCIS: Origins while his rumored rival, Michael Weatherly, is returning to the flagship NCIS as Special Agent Tony DiNozzo.
Now, insiders said cast and crew on both shows are bracing for a repeat of the toxic behind-the-scenes feud rumored to have divided the franchise more than a decade ago and ultimately contributed to both stars' eventual departures.
Old Feud Threatens to Explode
"When Michael left all those years ago, it was under a real dark cloud, and it was no secret his feud with Mark was a big factor," said a source. "Now they're both back in the NCIS universe, and sooner or later their paths are bound to cross. Everyone expects fireworks."
According to insiders, Harmon, who portrays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, has returned with one mission: restore NCIS to its former glory. After averaging 7.85 million viewers during the 2024-25 season, the longtime CBS powerhouse lost its title as the network's most-watched scripted series to Justin Hartley's Tracker.
Network Hopes Rivalry Boosts Franchise
"Michael is a proven audience draw, and Mark undoubtedly knows it, so he'll probably be biting his tongue a lot," said the source. "The higher-ups at the network are hoping a little healthy rivalry will be good for the franchise because they're paying big money to bring these two heavyweights back.
"But for the people working on the shows, it's a different story," added the source. "No one wants to deal with bloated egos at work. Mark still carries a lot of clout across the NCIS universe, and apparently Michael has never been the type to enjoy being told what to do – especially not by Mark."
Costars Expected to Remain Civil
In the end, though, the source believes cooler heads will prevail.
"Both Mark and Michael will do what's best for the franchise," said the insider. "They'll be civil – but nobody's expecting them to suddenly become friends."