EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Not in a Happy Place as Country Crooner Drags Her Feet Over Wedding
March 16 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Reba McEntire is putting her wedding to Rex Linn on the back burner, but RadarOnline.com can reveal pals are urging her to set a date before Linn skedaddles.
The couple stars together in the NBC sitcom Happy's Place and while McEntire cited their busy schedules for postponing the nuptials, insiders suspect she's got cold feet.
Reba’s Wedding Plans Hit Trouble
"Reba's excuse about work getting in the way makes zero sense. It's a crazy U-turn, since she was so excited to become a bride and talking about nothing else over the holidays," shared an insider.
"She even said the wedding doesn't need to be a big ceremony, that she and Rex would be just fine eloping if they were too busy for something fancy and throw a bigger celebration down the line."
The Fancy singer, 70, and Linn, 69, have been together six years and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2024.
She recently revealed Linn has one rule: Work comes first – and they're waiting on a third-season pickup for Happy's Place, while he's also set to join actor Owen Wilson on the Apple TV sports sitcom Stick.
But pals suspect McEntire's poor track record at marriage is the real problem.
Reba’s Commitment Fears Strike Again
The country music queen and her first hubby, steer-wrestling champ Charlie Battles, split in 1987 after 11 years. He died in 2013. She divorced second husband, music manager Narvel Blackstock, after 26 years in 2015.
The source said: "Once again, it seems Reba's commitment phobia has sunk in.
"She's saying there's far too much work for them both to focus on, and maybe it's for the best that they take a rain check and go back to the way they were before the engagement."
Rex Linn Questioning Reba’s Motives
The insider continued: "It's a bitter pill for Rex to swallow. The poor guy was kept dangling for so long before she finally accepted his proposal and even after that Reba kept the news secret for at least a year before they went public with it.
"Unsurprisingly he's feeling confused and insecure about Reba's ultimate motives and nobody's blaming him. The way things are going, Rex could easily decide to walk."