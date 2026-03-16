EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Not in a Happy Place as Country Crooner Drags Her Feet Over Wedding

"Reba's excuse about work getting in the way makes zero sense. It's a crazy U-turn, since she was so excited to become a bride and talking about nothing else over the holidays," shared an insider.

"She even said the wedding doesn't need to be a big ceremony, that she and Rex would be just fine eloping if they were too busy for something fancy and throw a bigger celebration down the line."

The Fancy singer, 70, and Linn, 69, have been together six years and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2024.

She recently revealed Linn has one rule: Work comes first – and they're waiting on a third-season pickup for Happy's Place, while he's also set to join actor Owen Wilson on the Apple TV sports sitcom Stick.

But pals suspect McEntire's poor track record at marriage is the real problem.