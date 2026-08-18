How Side Bets Are Expanding Online Blackjack

The 2025 Melbourne Cup paid $193.10 for the quinella. The trifecta returned $9,974.20. The first four came back at $171,678.90, according to dividend figures reported by Nine. One race. Three bets. Returns separated by a factor of nearly nine hundred, and the only thing that changed was how much precision each one demanded of you. If those numbers make instinctive sense, you already understand blackjack side bets. You just haven't been introduced to them by that name yet, and the live tables at Vegastars Casino online are where that introduction usually happens. That instinct isn't unusual here, either. Roy Morgan research published in June 2022 found horse racing made up 50.9% of the Australian betting market, with greyhound racing adding 12.5% and harness racing another 11.4%. Roughly three-quarters of betting activity in this country runs through the racing codes. Racing is our shared language, so let's use it.

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Your Trifecta Has A Twin

A side bet is a separate, optional wager you place alongside your main blackjack hand. It's settled on its own terms, using its own paytable, and it has nothing to do with whether you beat the dealer. Which is exactly how a quinella works next to a win bet. Same race, same runners, entirely different question being asked. Three side bets turn up most often. Perfect Pairs pays out when your first two cards form a pair, with the return depending on whether they match in rank only, in color, or perfectly in suit, as Wizard of Odds sets out in its analysis. Then there's 21+3, which combines your two cards with the dealer's up card and pays if the three make a poker hand; one common version pays 9 to 1 for a flush, straight, straight flush or three of a kind. Streak bets work differently again, paying you for consecutive winning hands rather than for any single deal. Neither exotics nor side bets touch the main event. Your horse runs the same race whether or not you took the trifecta on it. Your blackjack hand plays out identically whether or not you backed Perfect Pairs. Both sit beside the result rather than interfering with it, and that's precisely why they add something without making the game harder to follow. You're not learning a new game. You're adding a second question to one you already know.

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The Precision Premium

Both exotics and side bets obey one rule, and it's the rule every punter learns before they learn anything else. The harder something is to hit, the more it pays when it does. What's striking is how closely the maths lines up across the two. Wizard of Odds calculates the odds behind the Streak bet using blackjack's underlying outcomes of 43.34% win, 47.88% loss, and 8.78% tie. Run those forward, and you get a two-hand streak landing 22.57% of the time, three hands at 10.72%, four at 5.09%, and five at just 2.42%. That five-hand streak pays 38 to 1. Read that ladder again, and it's a quinella climbing into a first four, only compressed into fifteen minutes at a card table instead of spread across a three-mile handicap. Bet What it asks of you What it returns or pays Melbourne Cup quinella, 2025 First two horses, any order $193.10 Melbourne Cup trifecta, 2025 First three, exact order $9,974.20 Melbourne Cup first four, 2025 First four, exact order $171,678.90 Blackjack Streak, two hands Two wins running, 22.57% chance 3 to 1 Blackjack Streak, five hands Five wins running, 2.42% chance 38 to 1 And on the subject of long shots, Punters.com.au noted TAB's estimated first four pool for the Cup at around $7.5 million. Millions of dollars, on a bet most people know full well they won't land. That tells you something about how comfortable we are around this kind of wager, and it's why the side bet menu on a live table rarely needs explaining to an Australian. Live blackjack tables at Vegastars lay those options out beside the main hand, so you can see what each one pays before a single chip goes down.

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Not All Side Bets Cost The Same

Now, side bets get treated as a single category, priced the same, worth the same. They aren't, and the spread between them is wider than most players would guess. Michael Shackleford, the gambling mathematician behind Wizard of Odds, puts the Lucky Lucky side bet at a house edge of 2.66% under its first paytable with six decks, noting it is quite low for a side bet. The Streak bet's best option, a streak of four, comes in at 3.20%. Perfect Pairs, on eight decks under one common paytable, sits at 8.05%. Same category. Very different cost. The deck count is where it gets pretty interesting, though. Take that same Perfect Pairs paytable and the edge moves from 8.05% on eight decks to 12.54% on six, 21.50% on four, and 48.08% on two. More decks work in your favor here, which flips what most people assume about blackjack, where fewer decks usually helps. Wizard of Odds also notes that Evolution, the studio running a great many live tables you'll come across, deals from eight. So before you take one, four things are worth a glance: The deck count, since Perfect Pairs is far better value on eight decks than on two

The paytable itself, because a variant paying 25 to 1 for one or two perfect pairs runs at 13.03% on eight decks rather than 8.05%

Which side bet you're taking, given the range runs from roughly 2.7% up past 13%

Whether the table shows you all of that before you commit None of this is complicated. You'd check the tote board before backing a first four without thinking twice about it, so why treat a side bet any differently? Vegastars runs its live dealer blackjack in HD with professional dealers and a spread of betting limits, which means the paytable and the stake range are both in front of you before the shoe starts moving.

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Why The Online Table Feels Different Now

Betting through a screen stopped being novel here a long while back. Tabcorp's digital activity brought in AU$1.07 billion of domestic wagering revenue in FY25, with digital revenue up 16%. The phone in your hand on Cup day is the same phone you'd open a blackjack table on. Racing still anchors everything, mind you. The Straight reported Tabcorp's domestic racing turnover at $5.73 billion for the six months to December 2025, around 79.9% of total wagering turnover. Four dollars in every five. That's the backdrop anyone brings with them to a card table for the first time. What's grown online isn't the game itself. Blackjack's core remains one of the tightest propositions in any casino; Shackleford puts a well-configured double-deck game at a 0.19% house edge under proper basic strategy. Nothing about the side bet menu changes that. The base hand stayed exactly where it was, and the extra options gathered around it. That's the whole trick, really. Purists keep the game they already knew, and everyone else gets a second thing to think about while the cards come out. Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and game shows all sit together on the live dealer floor at Vegastars, and the side bet options are simply part of how the tables are built now.

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The Punt You Already Knew How To Take

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Side bets didn't need selling to Australian players. They needed recognizing. The instinct behind slipping a few dollars onto a first four on the first Tuesday in November is the same instinct behind backing Perfect Pairs, and it arrived here decades before anyone dealt an online hand. What the tables have done is give that instinct somewhere else to go. Attention is spreading, too. Racing's share of Tabcorp's wagering turnover eased from 83.3% in the first half of FY23 to 79.9% by late 2025, which suggests Australian punters are widening their range rather than narrowing it. Games with layered optional bets fit that direction comfortably. Treat a side bet the way you'd treat an exotic and you won't go far wrong. Know what it pays. Know roughly how often it lands. Keep it as the small extra rather than the main game, and check the table before you take it, which you can do at your own pace on the live blackjack tables at Vegastars. Advisory Notice: Remember that gambling is entertainment, not a moneymaking strategy. Fix a budget beforehand that you're okay losing, and set your boundaries early. If chasing losses or a sense of pressure to keep playing creeps in, that's the moment to pause. Free and confidential support through Gambling Help Online is there whenever the fun turns to stress.