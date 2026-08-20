EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Vows to Be Silent' as Estranged Brother Harry Returns to Britain

Harry and Meghan are preparing to return to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, following a recent reunion with King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove.

A source familiar with the brothers' relationship told Radar: "William has made it clear that Harry returning to Britain does not mean they are suddenly brothers again in any meaningful sense. His position is that he has nothing to say to Harry, and he has vowed he will not be drawn into meetings simply because Harry is living in the country again."

The source added: "There is still enormous anger on William's part over what was said about Catherine and the family. William sees protecting his wife and children as his priority. Charles may want reconciliation with his younger son, but William is nowhere near that point and doesn't intend to pretend otherwise.

"He has, in fact, privately vowed to give Harry and Meghan 'the silent treatment' and has stated he will not be speaking to either of them for the foreseeable future."