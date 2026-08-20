EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Vows to Be Silent' as Estranged Brother Harry Returns to Britain
Aug. 20 2026, Published 6:29 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to have vowed not to speak to Prince Harry when his estranged brother returns to Britain with his family, threatening hopes the Sussexes' homecoming could finally heal the royal rift.
Royal sources have exclusively told Radaronline.com William, 44, remains "deeply hurt" by Harry, 41, and his 45-year-old wife Meghan Markle's attacks on the Royal Family, particularly comments involving Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.
Prince William Vows Silent Treatment For Harry
Harry and Meghan are preparing to return to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, following a recent reunion with King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove.
A source familiar with the brothers' relationship told Radar: "William has made it clear that Harry returning to Britain does not mean they are suddenly brothers again in any meaningful sense. His position is that he has nothing to say to Harry, and he has vowed he will not be drawn into meetings simply because Harry is living in the country again."
The source added: "There is still enormous anger on William's part over what was said about Catherine and the family. William sees protecting his wife and children as his priority. Charles may want reconciliation with his younger son, but William is nowhere near that point and doesn't intend to pretend otherwise.
"He has, in fact, privately vowed to give Harry and Meghan 'the silent treatment' and has stated he will not be speaking to either of them for the foreseeable future."
Harry Hopes For Family Reconciliation
But Harry has publicly expressed hopes of repairing his fractured family relationships.
In a BBC interview last year, he said: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more. Life is precious."
Relations with Charles appear to have thawed.
Harry, Markle and their children met the King and Camilla at Highgrove last month, giving Charles another opportunity to spend time with Archie and Lilibet while continuing treatment following his cancer diagnosis.
Past Allegations Leave Royal Brothers Divided
Harry's relationship with William remains considerably more difficult.
The Prince of Wales was reportedly deeply angered by allegations made after the Sussexes left royal duties in 2020, including their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir, Spare.
In the book, Harry described a physical confrontation with William and accused Camilla of being "dangerous" and "the villain."
He also alleged information had been leaked to improve her public image.
The Sussexes' Oprah interview created further controversy after they alleged conversations had taken place within the royal household about the skin color of their unborn child.
Markle later attracted criticism for reenacting a curtsy while discussing meeting Queen Elizabeth II during the couple's Netflix documentary.
Royal Comeback Without Official Duties
Harry and Meghan are expected to live in private accommodation rather than a royal residence when they return.
Their children, both dual British-American citizens, are expected to begin school in Britain in the coming weeks.
Harry has maintained several connections with the country despite spending six years based in Montecito, California.
His charitable commitments include WellChild, Scotty's Little Soldiers and the Invictus Games, which will be staged in Birmingham next year.
His security arrangements remain another unresolved issue.
Harry previously fought unsuccessfully in court over the removal of automatic taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping down as a working royal.
William, meanwhile, has increasingly assumed greater responsibilities as heir to the throne while Catherine has returned to public life following cancer treatment.
There is currently no indication Harry will resume official royal duties after returning.
A palace source said: "Any future role would require discussions with Charles, while William's refusal to engage leaves the brothers' personal relationship frozen despite their renewed proximity."