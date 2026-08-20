Woman, 38, Sliced Off Boyfriend's Manhood and 'Gave Him Ibuprofen' After Fighting Over Pregnancy — Before He Tragically Died

The woman reportedly gave her partner some ibuprofen in an attempt to help treat his injuries before he tragically lost his life at the scene.

A Colorado woman accused of slicing off her boyfriend's p--- and stabbing him to death has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shenting Guo allegedly got into a fight with the man over thoughts she might have been pregnant.

However, if she is deemed unable to stand trial, she will be placed into a Colorado Department of Human Services mental health facility, where she will stay until she can face trial.

Guo must undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the trial can begin. She is on the schizophrenia spectrum, and she was previously found incompetent to stand trial, but restorable.

The 34-year-old is charged with causing bodily injury, recklessly causing the death of another person, knowingly abusing a corpse, and second-degree murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, Guo reportedly became enraged after mistakenly thinking she was pregnant, leading to an argument over whether the boyfriend was the would-be child's father.

The fight apparently escalated when she told Nalls she wanted to go to bed, but he allegedly wouldn't allow it. In the arrest affidavit, Guo allegedly told him, "If you don't let me sleep, I'm going to stab you."

Allegedly true to her word, Guo reportedly stabbed him in the leg and apparently went to bed. Some time later, the arrest affidavit claims Guo was determined to see if Nalls was pretending to be asleep, so she chopped off his manhood and tossed it into a bathroom trash bin.

She said Nalls didn't appear to be in pain, so she went to the nearby City Market and bought rubbing alcohol, ibuprofen, and beer – but no bandages, according to the affidavit.