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Home > News > Murder

Woman, 38, Sliced Off Boyfriend's Manhood and 'Gave Him Ibuprofen' After Fighting Over Pregnancy — Before He Tragically Died

A woman has pleaded insanity to charges she chopped off her boyfriend's manhood before he died.
Source: Mesa County Sheriff's Office, unsplash

Shenting Guo has pleaded insanity to charges she chopped off her boyfriend's manhood before he died.

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Aug. 20 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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A Colorado woman accused of slicing off her boyfriend's p--- and stabbing him to death has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The woman reportedly gave her partner some ibuprofen in an attempt to help treat his injuries before he tragically lost his life at the scene.

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A Fight Led to Dismemberment and Death

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Shenting Guo mugshot
Source: Mesa County Sheriff's Office

Shenting Guo allegedly got into a fight with the man over thoughts she might have been pregnant.

Shenting Guo faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and emasculating Dustin Nalls, 38, in May 2024.

The 34-year-old is charged with causing bodily injury, recklessly causing the death of another person, knowingly abusing a corpse, and second-degree murder.

Guo must undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the trial can begin. She is on the schizophrenia spectrum, and she was previously found incompetent to stand trial, but restorable.

However, if she is deemed unable to stand trial, she will be placed into a Colorado Department of Human Services mental health facility, where she will stay until she can face trial.

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Shenting Guo Warned Her Boyfriend She Was Preparing to Stab Him

After stabbing her boyfriend, the woman gave him ibuprofen for the pain.
Source: mega

After stabbing her boyfriend, Guo gave him ibuprofen for the pain.

According to the arrest affidavit, Guo reportedly became enraged after mistakenly thinking she was pregnant, leading to an argument over whether the boyfriend was the would-be child's father.

The fight apparently escalated when she told Nalls she wanted to go to bed, but he allegedly wouldn't allow it. In the arrest affidavit, Guo allegedly told him, "If you don't let me sleep, I'm going to stab you."

Allegedly true to her word, Guo reportedly stabbed him in the leg and apparently went to bed. Some time later, the arrest affidavit claims Guo was determined to see if Nalls was pretending to be asleep, so she chopped off his manhood and tossed it into a bathroom trash bin.

She said Nalls didn't appear to be in pain, so she went to the nearby City Market and bought rubbing alcohol, ibuprofen, and beer – but no bandages, according to the affidavit.

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Shenting Guo Was 'So Angry'

By the time police arrived, he was dead.
Source: unsplash

By the time police arrived, Guo's boyfriend was dead.

Guo said she attempted to address Nalls' wounds but stated he appeared to have gone unconscious after being stabbed. Despite her attempts, Nalls was found dead at the scene by emergency workers.

Police said Guo claimed she had no intention to kill Nalls, but "admitted to stabbing him because she was so angry." However, he's not the only one to feel the wrath of a woman scorned.

In April, an angry mother who cut off her boyfriend’s testicles and then set fire to his body was cleared of his murder after revealing she snapped when she caught her boyfriend trying to r--- her 11-year-old daughter.

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Guo pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Source: MEGA

Guo pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

A jury acquitted Erica Pereira da Silveira Vicente of Brazil of aggravated homicide as well as charges related to the handling of the body following a brief trial.

The mom became alarmed after she discovered sexual texts her boyfriend sent to the pre-teen. When she entered the home, she said she discovered the man on top of her daughter, trying to molest her.

According to cops, the mother spiked her boyfriend’s drink with a seizure medication, stabbed him to death, and then pummeled him with a club.

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