Angry Woman Who Cut Off Her Boyfriend's Genitals and Set Fire to His Body Cleared of Murder — After Jurors Agree The Horrific Attack Was 'Justified'

The enraged woman confessed to the killing, explaining she snapped after catching Everton Amaro de Silva trying to rape her 11-year-old daughter.

An angry mother who cut off her boyfriend’s testicles and then set fire to his body has been cleared of his murder, RadarOnline.com can report.

Erica Pereira da Silveira Vicente confessed to the killing, but said it was to save her daughter.

A jury acquitted Erica Pereira da Silveira Vicente of Brazil of aggravated homicide as well as charges related to the handling of the body, following a brief trial.

The mom reportedly became alarmed after she discovered sexual texts her boyfriend sent to the pre-teen. When she entered the home, she said she discovered de Silva on top of her daughter, trying to molest her.

She argued she was only trying to do what any parent would, but prosecutors countered the manner of the murder proved it was premeditated.

According to cops, the mother spiked her boyfriend’s drink with a seizure medication called Klonopin. While he was unconscious, she stabbed him to death and then pummeled him with a club.

A teen who heard the screams helped the mom drag the body to a remote area, then Vicente sliced and diced her now ex-boyfriend and set his body on fire.