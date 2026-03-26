Angry Woman Who Cut Off Her Boyfriend's Genitals and Set Fire to His Body Cleared of Murder — After Jurors Agree The Horrific Attack Was 'Justified'
March 26 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET
An angry mother who cut off her boyfriend’s testicles and then set fire to his body has been cleared of his murder, RadarOnline.com can report.
The enraged woman confessed to the killing, explaining she snapped after catching Everton Amaro de Silva trying to rape her 11-year-old daughter.
Was the Murder Premeditated?
A jury acquitted Erica Pereira da Silveira Vicente of Brazil of aggravated homicide as well as charges related to the handling of the body, following a brief trial.
The mom reportedly became alarmed after she discovered sexual texts her boyfriend sent to the pre-teen. When she entered the home, she said she discovered de Silva on top of her daughter, trying to molest her.
She argued she was only trying to do what any parent would, but prosecutors countered the manner of the murder proved it was premeditated.
According to cops, the mother spiked her boyfriend’s drink with a seizure medication called Klonopin. While he was unconscious, she stabbed him to death and then pummeled him with a club.
A teen who heard the screams helped the mom drag the body to a remote area, then Vicente sliced and diced her now ex-boyfriend and set his body on fire.
A Woman Cut Off Her Cheating Husband's Member and Flushed It
The mom's ballsy move came after a similar situation last month in South Korea, where a vengeful wife sliced off her cheating husband's genitals and flushed them down the toilet.
However, in that case, the man survived and even begged the court to go easy on his mate.
According to local reports, a 50-year-old man drinking alone at a coffee shop in South Korea fell asleep. That's when his 58-year-old wife and her 40-year-old son-in-law rushed in and tied him up with a rope and industrial tape.
The woman then stabbed her husband around 50 times before using a sharp weapon to sever his manhood, pilfer his package, and flush it down the café toilet, also severing the possibility of surgical reattachment.
Emergency responders later found the man and rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived, though he was left with lasting physical and psychological injuries.
Lorena Bobbit Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands
However, there's one case of maligning one's manhood stateside that has had a lasting legacy. Lorena Bobbitt's story gripped the nation in 1993, when it was revealed that the then 24-year-old sliced off her husband John Wayne Bobbitt's manhood.
The severed appendage was ultimately retrieved by police and successfully reattached via surgery.
Lorena has long said "repeated verbal, physical, and sexual abuse" motivated her to commit the act. She also admitted she has no regrets.
"Oh my god, how could you regret something that was not planned?" she asked in a 2019 interview. "How could you? You have to understand, I wasn’t in my right mindset."
John Wayne's Road to Recovery
During the trial, Lorena said about a month after they tied the knot, he allegedly started physically abusing her.
She claimed: "It escalated to the point that I was raped. In a healthy relationship, yes, you have arguments - not to the point where your husband beats you up or rapes you."
Former US Marine John was found not guilty of marital sexual assault and still claims that he did not abuse her. Decades later, John has tried to piece together a new life, including a short stint as an adult film star. Still, all he wants is some final closure.
"I would hope she would speak up and admit she made a mistake," John previously said. "We could have worked it out and had a family.
He admitted he and Lorena both tried to punish each other as their relationship soured, but lamented, "Why couldn't she have waited until the morning to talk to me?"