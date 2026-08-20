EXCLUSIVE: Trump Accused of Racing Supreme Court to Finish White House Ballroom — As 250-Person Crew Works 20 Hours a Day on Prez's Project

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the preservation group claims Trump's administration has pushed the project forward at breakneck speed despite knowing its authority to build the structure was being challenged in court.

The Trust pointed to the government's own account of the extraordinary construction operation, which includes approximately 250 workers laboring in two 10-hour shifts every day. Crews have been working seven days a week, according to the filings, as the administration races to complete the massive White House development.

The Trust accused the government of using that rapid construction schedule to create urgency around the Supreme Court fight. Its attorneys claimed the administration had continued construction "to try to outrun judicial review" and argued the government should not now benefit from how far the project has progressed while litigation remains ongoing.