Hayden Panettiere's Mom Lesley Blames Estrangement on 'Toxic Individual' She Believes 'Led to Her Death': 'It Was Not for Lack of Care or Love'
Aug. 20 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's mother Lesley Vogel was not in the actress' life at the time of her death – and the talent manager is placing the blame on someone else.
As Panettiere struggled with alcohol and opioid addiction, she also suffered from strained relationships with people, including her mother. Vogel has always claimed the decision was her own to distance herself from her daughter, and now she's insisted it wasn't one made in malice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lesley Vogel Blames 'Toxic Individual'
“Although my daughter and I were estranged, it was not for lack of care or love,” Vogel told Entertainment Tonight. “It was due to the involvement of a toxic individual who I believe led to her death.”
While Vogel did not specify the "toxic individual" in her recent statement, she previously threw shade at Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, who was at the Ice Princess actress' side at the time of her death.
She told NBC News her daughter "lost her way."
"This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson," she added at the time.
Hayden Panettiere Allegedly Asked Mother to Keep Out of Her Career
In her latest statement to ET, Vogel added, "Hayden was a beautiful and talented young woman who unfortunately became involved with the wrong person, and although her family tried to extricate him from her life, we were unable to be successful."
However, Panettiere previously attributed their estrangement to strain over work.
Vogel acted as Panettiere's manager throughout her early childhood acting career. When the Heroes star finally asked her mother to professionally stay away and "just be my mom," Vogel allegedly replied, "You owe me."
Brian Hickerson Blamed by Vogel
Hickerson has faced allegations of domestic violence several times throughout their relationship. He previously pleaded no contest to charges based on an allegation of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.
In 2020, Panettiere opened up about her claims against Hickerson.
"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life," she wrote via Instagram at the time.
However, in subsequent years, Hickerson and Panettiere appeared to come to a sense of respect as they reconnected. Hickerson was open about the abuse allegations, encouraging people to read about them in Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
Ahead of Panettiere's death, they were traveling together. After first responders pronounced Panettiere dead, Hickerson reportedly provided police with a bag of medication that the star was taking at the time of her death.
It's unclear if she was abusing the scripts.
Later that week, police were spotted at a Hickerson family home as they investigated the case, despite no suspicion of foul play.
Director Reveals Planned 'Intervention' for Panettiere
Panettiere was open about her experiences with addiction, reflecting in her memoir about treatment and recovery. At the time of her death, it is not confirmed if she was abusing substances – and a toxicology report is still pending.
However, just ahead of her death, those around Panettiere were concerned, allegedly discussing a possible intervention. Griff Furst, a filmmaker she worked with on the movie A Breed Apart, admitted he stayed in touch with her team after filming.
"What eventually got determined was that she might need an intervention and I got asked to participate," he said in an Instagram video, "I said yes, and that intervention did not happen, at least not that I’m aware of, and I wasn’t leading the charge on that and it wouldn’t have been appropriate for me."