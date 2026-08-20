Hayden Panettiere's Mom Lesley Blames Estrangement on 'Toxic Individual' She Believes 'Led to Her Death': 'It Was Not for Lack of Care or Love'

As Panettiere struggled with alcohol and opioid addiction , she also suffered from strained relationships with people , including her mother. Vogel has always claimed the decision was her own to distance herself from her daughter, and now she's insisted it wasn't one made in malice, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hayden Panettiere 's mother Lesley Vogel was not in the actress' life at the time of her death – and the talent manager is placing the blame on someone else.

Vogel claimed her estrangement from her daughter didn't mean she didn't love her.

"This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson," she added at the time.

While Vogel did not specify the "toxic individual" in her recent statement, she previously threw shade at Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson , who was at the Ice Princess actress' side at the time of her death.

“Although my daughter and I were estranged, it was not for lack of care or love,” Vogel told Entertainment Tonight . “It was due to the involvement of a toxic individual who I believe led to her death.”

Panettiere's estrangement from her mother continued even up until her death.

Vogel acted as Panettiere's manager throughout her early childhood acting career. When the Heroes star finally asked her mother to professionally stay away and "just be my mom," Vogel allegedly replied, "You owe me."

In her latest statement to ET, Vogel added, "Hayden was a beautiful and talented young woman who unfortunately became involved with the wrong person, and although her family tried to extricate him from her life, we were unable to be successful."⁠

Hickerson has faced allegations of domestic violence several times throughout their relationship. He previously pleaded no contest to charges based on an allegation of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

In 2020, Panettiere opened up about her claims against Hickerson.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life," she wrote via Instagram at the time.

However, in subsequent years, Hickerson and Panettiere appeared to come to a sense of respect as they reconnected. Hickerson was open about the abuse allegations, encouraging people to read about them in Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Ahead of Panettiere's death, they were traveling together. After first responders pronounced Panettiere dead, Hickerson reportedly provided police with a bag of medication that the star was taking at the time of her death.

It's unclear if she was abusing the scripts.

Later that week, police were spotted at a Hickerson family home as they investigated the case, despite no suspicion of foul play.