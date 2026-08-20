EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were 'Being Ripped Apart' by Royal Family Feuds for Years — As Sussexes Announce Move to the U.K.

Following their move, they appeared to distance themselves from the royal family as rumors of feuds swirled.

Not only did they make bombshell allegations during their 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, but they also opened up on the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of royal life in their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Additionally, Harry opened up on his own family woes in his memoir, Spare.

However, after several business failures in California, a source claimed that Harry and Meghan found themselves "on totally different paths" as a couple.

"They’re being ripped apart by family feuds, business disappointments and a bitter public backlash over their shocking accusations of racism and bullying against the royal family," added the source. "The marriage is being sorely tested on almost every level."