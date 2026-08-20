EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were 'Being Ripped Apart' by Royal Family Feuds for Years — As Sussexes Announce Move to the U.K.
Aug. 20 2026, Updated 5:28 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage has been tested by their yearslong feuds, according to a source, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2018, famously left royal duties in 2020 and embarked on new lives in the United States.
'They're Being Ripped Apart by Family Feuds'
Following their move, they appeared to distance themselves from the royal family as rumors of feuds swirled.
Not only did they make bombshell allegations during their 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, but they also opened up on the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of royal life in their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Additionally, Harry opened up on his own family woes in his memoir, Spare.
However, after several business failures in California, a source claimed that Harry and Meghan found themselves "on totally different paths" as a couple.
"They’re being ripped apart by family feuds, business disappointments and a bitter public backlash over their shocking accusations of racism and bullying against the royal family," added the source. "The marriage is being sorely tested on almost every level."
The Sussexes Allegedly Considered Malibu Move
At one point, a palace insider even claimed that they had considered moving from their $14million Montecito mansion to Malibu.
"It would put Meghan at the center of the celebrity world she craves," the insider explained. "But I can’t imagine Harry being any happier. He finds the Hollywood lifestyle sheer h---! He wants to get away."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan U.K. Move
The tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family make their recent news all the more surprising.
As Radar previously reported, Harry and Meghan plan to move back to the United Kingdom. According to reports, they are "establishing a private, non-royal home base in Britain" and enrolling their two children – Archie and Lilibet – in English schools.
"The King and the entire royal family have undoubtedly been blindsided by the announcement from Harry and Meghan that they are returning to the U.K.," a source told The Mirror.
"While the King will be delighted at the prospect at seeing his grandchildren on a more regular basis, there will be concerns over the true motivation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave the United States after everything that has occurred since they decided to leave their royal roles," noted the source.
Meghan Markle reportedly Wants U.K. Move to Be a Trial Run
However, Meghan may not be 100 percent sold on their major shift.
"Meghan is agreeing to try it, but she isn’t moving back to Britain. Six months is the test. She wants an exit strategy," an insider told Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice Substack.
Another source said Harry may eventually be forced to "choose between his wife’s happiness and his country."
"That is the nightmare scenario nobody wants to talk about," added the insider.