EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies 'Gloating' as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quit America
Aug. 20 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's diehard allies are celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's planned return to Britain, portraying the Sussexes’ departure from the United States as a political victory after years of public friction with the president, Radaronline.com can reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to return to Britain for an extended period, six years after settling in California.
Pro-Trump Figures React to Reported Sussex Comeback
Their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have reportedly already been enrolled at a British school, although it's thought the family intends to retain its $11million Montecito home and their property in Portugal.
Radar can now reveal the Sussexes' plan quickly drew gloating responses from conservative figures close to Trump, 80.
Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, said: "They are moving back to Britain because they don't like President Trump."
In separate posts, she claimed Markle "always just wanted to be a celebrity" and claimed the Sussexes were "broke."
Meanwhile, conservative firebrand Megyn Kelly wrote online: "We've done our time here in America my dear friend!"
A political source exclusively told Radar: "This is a pile-on on Harry and Meghan by Trump's most ardent supporters, as it's no secret he had no time for either the duke, and especially the duchess, and his MAGA supporters are now in full gloat mode, saying Trump helped drive them out of the US."
A Escalating Political Feud
The rivalry between Trump and Markle is a long-standing public feud driven by sharp ideological differences, political statements, and personal barbs.
The friction dates back to before Markle married into the British Royal Family and has continued through Trump's return to the presidency.
Following Trump's return to the White House, the feud escalated into policy undertones surrounding Harry's US immigration visa.
A conservative think tank challenged Harry's visa status after he admitted to past drug use in his memoir Spare.
The reactions to the Sussexes' UK comeback plan followed a report by People suggesting the Sussexes' dissatisfaction with the current White House was among the factors surrounding their decision.
The magazine also reported that Harry believes Markle had recently received a warmer response in Britain, particularly following a visit to Birmingham.
Returning to Non-Working Royal Status in the UK
Relations between Harry and Trump have periodically become strained. Earlier this year, Harry criticized the president's suggestion that NATO allies had "stayed a little back" during the war in Afghanistan.
Harry, who served there with the British Army, said: "Every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States... in pursuit of our shared security." Referring to NATO's collective-defense clause, he added: "Allies answered that call."
He continued: "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there."
The Sussexes are expected to live in a private, non-royal residence and will remain non-working members of the Royal Family. King Charles, 77, was reportedly told by Harry on Sunday the family intended to return later this month.
The King is said to welcome more private contact with his son and grandchildren while maintaining the arrangements established after the couple stepped back from royal duties.
The Sussexes' return follows a recent family meeting at Highgrove House involving Charles, Queen Camilla, 79, Harry, Markle and their children.
The move was not reportedly discussed during the gathering.
A Turbulent Departure From Royal Life
Harry and Markle dramatically stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 before moving permanently to California.
Queen Elizabeth II later confirmed they could not retain a partial working role, and Harry subsequently lost his honorary military appointments.
Their departure deepened tensions with Prince William, 44, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44, particularly after Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, the couple's Netflix series and their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The pair's years in America also coincided with disputes over their time inside the royal household. Markle has repeatedly denied allegations she bullied palace employees, describing claims against her as part of a smear campaign.
Former staff accounts have remained a source of controversy in Britain. Harry was already due in Britain next month for the WellChild Awards.
He is also closely involved with the Invictus Games, which will be staged in Birmingham next summer, and reportedly hopes Charles will attend the opening ceremony.