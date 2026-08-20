EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies 'Gloating' as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quit America

Their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have reportedly already been enrolled at a British school, although it's thought the family intends to retain its $11million Montecito home and their property in Portugal.

Radar can now reveal the Sussexes' plan quickly drew gloating responses from conservative figures close to Trump, 80.

Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, said: "They are moving back to Britain because they don't like President Trump."

In separate posts, she claimed Markle "always just wanted to be a celebrity" and claimed the Sussexes were "broke."

Meanwhile, conservative firebrand Megyn Kelly wrote online: "We've done our time here in America my dear friend!"

A political source exclusively told Radar: "This is a pile-on on Harry and Meghan by Trump's most ardent supporters, as it's no secret he had no time for either the duke, and especially the duchess, and his MAGA supporters are now in full gloat mode, saying Trump helped drive them out of the US."