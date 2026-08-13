EXCLUSIVE: Mystery and Anger as 18 Prince Harry Visa Documents Are Withheld in US

Court documents show officials have been reviewing hundreds of records following legal action seeking information related to the duke, whose disclosures about past drug use in his memoir Spare previously prompted questions about his immigration paperwork.

A source familiar with the dispute said the decision to withhold all 18 records would inevitably fuel frustration among those campaigning for greater disclosure.

The insider exclusively told Radar: "The fact that 18 responsive documents have been identified and every single one has been withheld naturally creates more questions for people who have been pursuing this information.

"It doesn't establish that Harry did anything wrong, and there may be legitimate legal and privacy reasons for withholding the material. But campaigners seeking disclosure will inevitably be frustrated because they've spent years trying to establish what information the US government holds concerning him."

"The mystery remains because the public knows these records exist without knowing what they contain, and there is real anger they are being kept secret," the insider added.

"But unless a court eventually determines that further information should be released, that may remain the position."