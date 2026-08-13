EXCLUSIVE: DHS Spent Nearly $200M on Luxury Gulfstream Jets — As Senators Probe Trump Officials' Travel

Two U.S. senators are demanding answers over the Department of Homeland Security's growing fleet of luxury aircraft after alleging nearly $200million was spent on two high-end Gulfstream jets while other planes acquired with ICE funds are being used to transport top Trump administration officials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Christopher Murphy raised the alarm in a Wednesday, August 12 letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, accusing DHS of effectively operating an "in-house private jet service" for administration officials, including White House Border Czar Tom Homan and FBI Director Kash Patel. The senators claimed DHS has acquired 12 new aircraft over the last year, including five luxury jets.