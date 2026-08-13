EXCLUSIVE: DHS Spent Nearly $200M on Luxury Gulfstream Jets — As Senators Probe Trump Officials' Travel
Aug. 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Two U.S. senators are demanding answers over the Department of Homeland Security's growing fleet of luxury aircraft after alleging nearly $200million was spent on two high-end Gulfstream jets while other planes acquired with ICE funds are being used to transport top Trump administration officials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Christopher Murphy raised the alarm in a Wednesday, August 12 letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, accusing DHS of effectively operating an "in-house private jet service" for administration officials, including White House Border Czar Tom Homan and FBI Director Kash Patel. The senators claimed DHS has acquired 12 new aircraft over the last year, including five luxury jets.
2 Gulfstream G700 Business Jets Purchased
According to the letter obtained by Radar, nearly $200million in funds provided for the U.S. Coast Guard were used to purchase two Gulfstream G700 business jets.
The lawmakers said DHS already owned two Gulfstream aircraft for executive travel and alleged the department had not previously identified a need for additional jets in its annual budget requests.
Murray and Murphy also zeroed in on another 10 aircraft purchased with funds allocated to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Kash Patel Reaping the Benefits?
DHS had previously said those planes would support removal operations in some capacity, according to the letter.
However, the lawmakers said one Gulfstream G650 has since been leased to the FBI for 12 months to support Patel's travel, while a second G650 is being retrofitted for Homan and undisclosed DHS officials.
The letter also detailed a Boeing 737-8 MAX business jet that lawmakers said came equipped with a bedroom, shower, kitchen, bar, and flat-screen televisions.
Inside the Flying Palace
DHS initially said the aircraft could be used for both ICE deportation flights and cabinet-level travel; however, the senators claim they have since been informed that the bedroom is being removed and the jet will be loaned to the Department of Defense for use by undisclosed cabinet-level officials.
Seven additional Boeing 737 aircraft were also acquired, according to the letter. DHS has said four would support congressional delegations and three would be used for ICE deportation flights.
Murray and Murphy are now demanding a detailed accounting of the purchases, including contracts for each plane, retrofit costs, and lifetime operation and maintenance estimates.
Senators Demand the Receipts
Most notably, they want DHS to hand over flight logs identifying passengers by name and title, where each flight originated and landed, and the purpose of the travel.
They also requested the FBI's G650 lease agreement and the DOD agreement covering the Boeing 737-8 MAX.
The lawmakers have given DHS until August 26 to provide the records and are questioning whether the department had congressional authorization to purchase, operate, and maintain the aircraft in the first place.