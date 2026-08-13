EXCLUSIVE: Embattled Rep. Max Miller's Ex-Wife Files Lawsuit Against Him for Allegedly Posting Intimate Photo of Their Daughter, 2
Aug. 13 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Embattled Rep. Max Miller has been slapped with a bombshell federal lawsuit by his ex-wife, who claims the Ohio congressman recklessly exposed an intimate image of their 2-year-old daughter to hundreds of thousands of people online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emily Moreno filed the civil-rights lawsuit on behalf of the former couple's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, identified only as R.M., against Miller, his attorney Aaron Minc, and Minc's law firm on August 12 in Ohio federal court.
The lawsuit is the latest twist in the former couple's bitter custody battle, which recently saw Moreno seek a restraining order after accusing Miller of "physically touching" her attorney during a court proceeding
Moreno Details Explosive Dropbox Allegations
According to the explosive 20-page complaint obtained by Radar, Miller allegedly shared a public Dropbox folder on X on August 2 after hosting a livestream in which he defended himself against allegations involving Moreno and their daughter.
The suit claimed Miller repeatedly encouraged his followers to review documents in the folder, which was allegedly created and maintained with Minc's help.
Miller's initial post directing users to the Dropbox racked up more than 204,000 views within roughly 24 hours and eventually surpassed 233,000 views.
Moreno alleged the Dropbox contained a PDF of messages exchanged between the former spouses through the court-ordered parenting app OurFamilyWizard.
Lawsuit Claims Daughter Was Identifiable
Buried on page 53 of that document, according to the lawsuit, was an unredacted intimate photo of their daughter. The complaint further alleged the child's name appeared more than 70 times in the document, making her identifiable.
The lawsuit claimed the image remained publicly accessible for approximately 23 hours and could allegedly be downloaded without users creating an account or logging in.
Moreno's attorneys further alleged Miller and Minc have refused to disclose how many people may have accessed, viewed or downloaded the image during that window.
Attorney Allegedly Admitted Redaction Error
In an email cited in the lawsuit, Minc allegedly acknowledged publishing a pre-redaction version of the document and claimed he did not discover the mistake until approximately 23 hours after it was first made public.
"I was under an enormous amount of pressure to get the files and link live again as quickly as possible," Minc allegedly wrote.
The complaint also claimed the Dropbox briefly went offline before Minc restored the documents. Miller allegedly then posted a second link telling followers: "Dropbox back online. Take a look."
Moreno Seeks Massive Statutory Damages
Moreno is pursuing five claims, including alleged violations of a federal law covering the nonconsensual disclosure of intimate images, invasion of privacy, negligence and civil conspiracy.
Most strikingly, the lawsuit argues R.M. could be entitled to $150,000 in statutory damages for each alleged disclosure or transfer of the image — including every time someone allegedly accessed or downloaded it.
Moreno is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees and an injunction barring further alleged misconduct.