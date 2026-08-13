EXCLUSIVE: Embattled Rep. Max Miller's Ex-Wife Files Lawsuit Against Him for Allegedly Posting Intimate Photo of Their Daughter, 2

Embattled Rep. Max Miller has been slapped with a bombshell federal lawsuit by his ex-wife, who claims the Ohio congressman recklessly exposed an intimate image of their 2-year-old daughter to hundreds of thousands of people online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Emily Moreno filed the civil-rights lawsuit on behalf of the former couple's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, identified only as R.M., against Miller, his attorney Aaron Minc, and Minc's law firm on August 12 in Ohio federal court.

The lawsuit is the latest twist in the former couple's bitter custody battle, which recently saw Moreno seek a restraining order after accusing Miller of "physically touching" her attorney during a court proceeding