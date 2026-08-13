Lauren Boebert's Son Could Face Jail Time After Accepting Plea Deal in Child Abuse Case

After a lengthy investigation, Tyler has reportedly accepted a plea deal from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

He was charged with child abuse/negligence without injury after authorities say his baby was found wandering around a neighborhood in July 2025.

Prosecutors later added additional charges, claiming that a month before the July 2025 incident, the baby was again unattended and "wandering around" in just a diaper. The child was supposed to be Tyler's care before a neighbor came to the rescue.

According to court documents, Tyler will plead guilty to the charges of child abuse/negligence without injury. The District Attorney has already asked the court to sentence Tyler to a maximum of 30 days in jail and 12 months of supervised probation.

He will also be required to take a proper parenting program.