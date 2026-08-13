Lauren Boebert's Son Could Face Jail Time After Accepting Plea Deal in Child Abuse Case
Aug. 13 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Lauren Boebert's son Tyler could be sentenced to jail after the 21-year-old cut a plea deal in his child abuse case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Colorado congresswoman's eldest son still faces more serious accusations of suspected sexual exploitation of a child, stemming from a video he filmed when he was 18 with his then-underage girlfriend.
Tyler Boebert's Child Abuse Charges
After a lengthy investigation, Tyler has reportedly accepted a plea deal from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
He was charged with child abuse/negligence without injury after authorities say his baby was found wandering around a neighborhood in July 2025.
Prosecutors later added additional charges, claiming that a month before the July 2025 incident, the baby was again unattended and "wandering around" in just a diaper. The child was supposed to be Tyler's care before a neighbor came to the rescue.
According to court documents, Tyler will plead guilty to the charges of child abuse/negligence without injury. The District Attorney has already asked the court to sentence Tyler to a maximum of 30 days in jail and 12 months of supervised probation.
He will also be required to take a proper parenting program.
Lauren Boebert Blamed the Arrest on 'Miscommunication'
At the time, Lauren attributed the incident to a "miscommunication" about who was monitoring the child, describing it as a "one-time incident". She emphasized that no harm came to the child and that the family has since met with Child Protective Services to review safety procedures.
"Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year," Lauren said in a statement. "As the citation states, there was absolutely no injury or physical abuse involved. I am confident this is a one-time incident that we have addressed as a family."
Tyler Boebert Faces Felony Counts of S-xual Exploitation of a Child
Tyler's deal is apparently separate from his more serious charges of suspicion of s-xual exploitation of a child.
According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a video he allegedly filmed when he was 18 with his then-underage girlfriend. After the tape somehow was made public, she contacted police.
Tyler was hit with three felony counts of s-xual exploitation of a child — including inducing or enticing a child, possession with intent, and a charge involving video content — along with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
After the arrest, Lauren, 39, released a statement declaring, "I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time."
Tyler Boebert's Legal Woes Continue
The arrest is just the latest in Tyler's legal woes. Earlier in 2024, Tyler was charged with 22 offenses, including multiple counts of vehicle break-ins, property theft, and felony charges for criminal possession of identification and conspiracy to commit a felony. He ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of attempted identity theft — a class five felony — in a plea deal that saw the remaining charges dropped.
During sentencing in that case, District Judge John F. Neiley showed leniency, acknowledging Tyler’s age and clean prior record.
“You were 18 when you committed this offense. You have no prior criminal history, and this is an opportunity you should not squander,” Neiley told him.
Tyler was sentenced to two years’ probation, with the potential for the charge to be expunged if he remained in compliance.
It remains unclear whether the child abuse plea or exploitation arrest jeopardizes that arrangement.