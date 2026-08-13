EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Cold' Harry Relationship Challenged by Royal Ex-Girlfriend

She has now recalled seeing Charles enthusiastically playing with Prince William, 44, and Harry, 41, as children in her memoir The Showgirl And The Prince – an account of good times which contrasts starkly with Harry's description of his father's parenting in his memoir Spare.

A royal source exclusively told Radar Henshall's recollections illustrate how differently Charles' relationship with his sons could appear to those witnessing the family privately.

The palace insider said: "Nobody is trying to tell Harry that his memories of childhood are wrong. Those are his experiences and he is entitled to explain how certain moments made him feel. But his recollections aren't the only firsthand accounts of what Charles was like as a father when William and Harry were growing up.

"There were people around the family who witnessed a much warmer and more playful side of Charles than the emotionally distant figure readers might take away from parts of Spare.

"Behind closed doors, Charles could be incredibly affectionate with the boys. There was laughter, chasing around corridors, physical play, and those ordinary moments between a father and his children that the public rarely had any opportunity to see.

"Charles was also raised in an environment and generation where emotions weren't necessarily expressed through long conversations or constant verbal reassurance. He could undoubtedly be reserved and awkward about discussing feelings, but people who knew the family would argue that shouldn't automatically be interpreted as meaning he didn't demonstrate love in other ways."