Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Natalee Holloway

Natalee Holloway FBI Files Raise New Questions Over Joran van der Sloot Receiving $25K During Investigation — Just Weeks Before He Killed Another Woman

Photo of Natalee Holloway, Joran van der Sloot
Source: MEGA

Joran van der Sloot received money for information he never truthfully provided.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Natalee Holloway FBI files have raised questions over killer Joran van der Sloot receiving $25,000 just weeks before he murdered another woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 2005, Holloway disappeared during the 18-year-old's high school graduation trip in Aruba, and just five years later, van der Sloot agreed to give investigators information about the teen's remains in exchange for cash.

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI Sting Operation Explained

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joran van der Sloot
Source: MEGA

Van der Sloot claimed he had information about Holloway in exchange for $25,000.

After van der Sloot allegedly told an attorney for the Holloway family that he was ready to provide key information about the graduate's disappearance, Holloway's mother, Beth, reached out to law enforcement authorities in Alabama, which led the FBI to get involved.

The FBI then set a sting operation and reportedly provided van der Sloot with $25,000. According to private investigator Bo Dietl, van der Sloot said, "he pushed Natalee Holloway, her head hit a rock," and buried her body "near a construction site near their house. The information, however, proved to be false."

"He's lied so much, we don't know," Dietl, who was working with the Holloway family, said at the time.

It is believed van der Sloot used the money he snagged from the grieving family to travel to Peru, where he met Stephany Flores. The 21-year-old was then found dead in a hotel room.

Article continues below advertisement

Joran van der Sloot Travels to Peru After Avoiding Arrest

Photo of Natalee Holloway
Source: Courtesy of Beth Holloway

Holloway was murdered during a high school graduation trip in 2005.

While federal prosecutors had charged van der Sloot with extortion and wire fraud over the money-making scheme, he was not arrested and was able to travel to Peru.

"The FBI f----- that case up," private investigator T.J. Ward, who spent years investigating the notorious case, previously raged. "The FBI should've arrested him right then and there, but they said, 'We want to keep an eye on him before arresting him.' Then he somehow got away from the FBI agents and took off to Peru with the $25,000."

Despite the backlash, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office denied they fumbled the case, and claimed the investigation was not developed enough to support charges before van der Sloot left for Peru.

They noted the lack of an arrest was "not due to any fault on the part of the FBI or the U.S. Attorney's Office."

Article continues below advertisement

Joran van der Sloot Admits to Killing Natalie Holloway

Photo of Joran van der Sloot
Source: MEGA

Van der Sloot is believed to have used the cash to travel to Peru, where he killed another woman.

The now 38-year-old eventually pleaded guilty to extorting and defrauding the Holloway family. He also confessed to murdering Holloway in his 2023 confession. According to van der Sloot, he was left upset after his attempts to seduce the young woman were rejected while walking on a beach in Aruba.

Van der Sloot, just 17 years old at the time, claimed he then had beaten Holloway after she kneed him in the crotch. After kicking Holloway "extremely hard" in the face, van der Sloot noticed a "huge" cinder block lying in the sand.

"I take this and uh, yeah, I smash her head in with it completely. Uh, yeah, her face basically, you know, uh, collapses in," he detailed in court documents.

In 2023, van der Sloot received a 20-year sentence for wire fraud and extortion, but avoided consequences for Holloway's murder as part of the plea deal.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Halle Berry,Van Hunt,Olivier Martinez

EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Was 'Pretty Angry' at Actress' 'Entitled Jerk' Ex Olivier Martinez Amid Custody Battle

Photo of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Mocked by Critics Over ‘Groundbreaking’ Hosting Advice to Clip Fresh Flowers Before Guests Arrive: 'Why Hasn't Anyone Thought of That Before?'

Joran can der Sloot's Prison Life

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Joran van der Sloot
Source: MEGA

The now-38-year-old is behind bars for killing Stephany Flores, but never received jail time for Holloway's murder.

He is also serving a 28-year sentence at Challapalca, a prison in Peru, after confessing to killing Flores on May 30, 2010. Both sentences are running concurrently.

In December 2025, van der Sloot reportedly attempted to take his own life after he was discovered with a blanket around his neck. He has since labeled Challapalca "the toughest prison in the world."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.