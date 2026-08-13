Natalee Holloway FBI Files Raise New Questions Over Joran van der Sloot Receiving $25K During Investigation — Just Weeks Before He Killed Another Woman

After van der Sloot allegedly told an attorney for the Holloway family that he was ready to provide key information about the graduate's disappearance, Holloway's mother, Beth, reached out to law enforcement authorities in Alabama, which led the FBI to get involved.

The FBI then set a sting operation and reportedly provided van der Sloot with $25,000. According to private investigator Bo Dietl, van der Sloot said, "he pushed Natalee Holloway, her head hit a rock," and buried her body "near a construction site near their house. The information, however, proved to be false."

"He's lied so much, we don't know," Dietl, who was working with the Holloway family, said at the time.

It is believed van der Sloot used the money he snagged from the grieving family to travel to Peru, where he met Stephany Flores. The 21-year-old was then found dead in a hotel room.