EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Was 'Pretty Angry' at Actress' 'Entitled Jerk' Ex Olivier Martinez Amid Custody Battle

According to a source, "Halle and Olivier had a very nasty breakup, and it just continues to drag on because they still have to co-parent their son."

"She is trying to move on with her life and build a blended family with Van – who by all accounts is a wonderful stepfather – and Olivier is either fighting her or ignoring her," the source said at the time. "She’s constantly frustrated."

Hunt has also become exasperated by Martinez's alleged poor behavior over the years.

"It’s got Van pretty angry and upset and wishing he could go toe to toe with him," the source continued. "But Halle doesn’t want any sort of violence."