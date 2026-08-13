EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Was 'Pretty Angry' at Actress' 'Entitled Jerk' Ex Olivier Martinez Amid Custody Battle
Aug. 13 2026, Updated 3:17 p.m. ET
Halle Berry's grueling custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez reportedly left her current partner, Van Hunt, feeling frustrated and protective.
Ahead of the award-winning actress' 60th birthday on August 14, RadarOnline.com looks back at her tumultuous divorce from the French actor and her strong relationship with Hunt through the good times and the bad.
Inside Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's Divorce
Berry, 59, and Martinez, 60, filed for divorce in 2015 and have been embroiled in an on-again, off-again legal battle over their son, Maceo, for more than 10 years.
Although both parties were declared legally single in late 2016, their divorce was not settled until 2023 – three years after she began dating Hunt.
Halle Berry Files for Sole Custody
But that wasn't the end of their legal woes. While Berry and Martinez finalized their joint custody agreement for their son in 2023, the actress requested sole legal custody in 2024.
At the time, she claimed Martinez "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way," per court documents reported by People.
Further, she alleged Maceo's father was "oppositional, unmoving and withheld his consent for years" when she "fought for tutoring, an educational assessment and finding an environment that was suitable to Maceo’s needs" to address certain "educational challenges" their child was allegedly experiencing.
Van Hunt 'Pretty Angry and Upset'
According to a source, "Halle and Olivier had a very nasty breakup, and it just continues to drag on because they still have to co-parent their son."
"She is trying to move on with her life and build a blended family with Van – who by all accounts is a wonderful stepfather – and Olivier is either fighting her or ignoring her," the source said at the time. "She’s constantly frustrated."
Hunt has also become exasperated by Martinez's alleged poor behavior over the years.
"It’s got Van pretty angry and upset and wishing he could go toe to toe with him," the source continued. "But Halle doesn’t want any sort of violence."
Van Hunt's 'Priority' Is Making Halle Berry Feel 'Safe'
As the custody battle rages on, the source claimed that Hunt's "priority" was making sure that Berry "feels safe and protected."
"It’s clear to him Olivier is an entitled jerk – but he’s holding himself back," added the source of Hunt's true feelings about Martinez. "He’s willing to put her needs above his ego, which in her view makes him ten times the man Olivier could ever be."
"She’s finally found the right guy," the source noted. "Everything would be perfect – if it weren’t for her exes!"
Despite the ups and downs, Berry and Hunt are still going strong. She confirmed their engagement in February during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
She teased that Hunt "did put a little ring on it," but at the time, they didn't have a "date" chosen yet for the big day.