Beyond the Welcome Bonus: How Loyalty Programs Keep Rewarding Players
Aug. 13 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
If you live in New Zealand, chances are you're already a member of a loyalty programme. Probably more than one. According to research shared at the launch of the New Zealand Loyalty Association, 97% of Kiwis belong to at least one, and consumer expectations have moved well past points and discounts. Casiny, for example, fits naturally into this discussion because New Zealand-facing casino platforms increasingly need to offer more than a one-time sign-up bonus. Ongoing rewards, simple account journeys and clear promotional structures can play a bigger role in keeping players engaged after the first visit.
So let's talk about what happens once the welcome bonus is behind you.
The 97 Percent Club
Loyalty programmes have become the default setting of modern Kiwi consumer life. We collect Airpoints without thinking, top up Everyday Rewards at the checkout, and open the Mecca app for a Beauty Loop tier we've earned over months of small purchases. It's a habit, and it's popular; a Quantum Jump study of 1,000 New Zealanders found 74% of Kiwis feel positive about loyalty programmes, rising to 87% among under-25s.
That same study found 61% of us shop more regularly with brands whose loyalty programmes we like. So we don't just tolerate these schemes; we let them steer our decisions.
Because Kiwis have been trained by years of thoughtful, tiered programmes to expect recognition for coming back, a casino loyalty programme that behaves the same way feels natural rather than novel. It slots into a rhythm you already understand.
Your Feed Knows You, and Now Your Rewards Do Too
Think about how Spotify surfaces the artists you play late at night, or how Netflix arranges its rows to reflect what you finished last week. That's personalization doing its work in the background, and it's the same logic now shaping the best loyalty programmes in New Zealand.
McKinsey's research shows 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions from the companies they buy from, while 76% get frustrated when they don't get them. We've grown used to relevance, and relevance is now the standard, not the surprise.
Loyalty programmes tuned to the individual pay off for the reader too. Eagle Eye's Loyalty’s Next Chapter ebook, reported by Campaign Brief NZ, found 84% of shoppers believe personalized recommendations help them save money, and 69% actively want more relevant promotions and personalized deals. That's the reader's side of the exchange, and it explains why a tailored offer lands better than a blanket one every single time.
The Forrester framework summarized by iStart NZ breaks the value of a good loyalty programme into four parts you can feel in your own membership:
- Economic value: points, cashback, and rewards you can genuinely use
- Functional value: tailored product and service recommendations
- Experiential value: journeys designed around how you actually engage
- Symbolic value: status and recognition that says you've been noticed
Casiny is one example of a New Zealand-facing platform applying this thinking, pairing its welcome bonus with a tiered loyalty programme, ongoing cashback and regular free-spin rewards rather than relying on a single first-day offer. When rewards are easy to understand and reflect how someone actually plays, the loyalty side of an online casino becomes more useful than the sign-up promotion that introduced it.
Simplicity Is the New Jackpot
There's also a finding that surprised a lot of loyalty specialists in 2025. Deloitte's annual Consumer Loyalty Survey, which covered more than 9,800 consumers across several markets, found that simplicity and ease of use rank alongside financial rewards as the most important loyalty programme attributes, with 86% of respondents rating them as important or very important. It also found four in five consumers value flexibility in how they earn and redeem, while only 60% are satisfied with how personalized programmes currently feel.
Ease now matters as much as generosity.
It makes sense when you look at your own habits. A programme you understand at a glance gets used; a programme buried under fine print gets forgotten in a drawer. It's why the 61% figure from Quantum Jump lands so cleanly here; Kiwis spend more often with programmes they enjoy, and enjoyment starts with clarity. That instinct is backed by wider McKinsey analysis too, showing personalization and ease work hand in hand rather than as rival features.
Here's what Kiwi players tend to notice in a loyalty programme that genuinely rewards them:
|What you notice
|What it looks like
|Why it works
|Simplicity
|Clear tier progress and one-tap redemption
|Reflects the 86% who rate ease of use as important
|Personalised offers
|Rewards tuned to how you actually play
|Matches the 84% who say personalisation helps them save
|Transparent progress
|You can see the tier you're on and the next step
|Answers the 71% expecting personalised interactions
|Meaningful rewards
|Offers you'd genuinely use, not filler
|Aligns with the 61% of Kiwis who return to programmes they like
So which programme really rewards you; the one with the loudest headline offer, or the one you understand at a glance and enjoy using every week?
Recognition and Not Just Reward
There's a soft layer to loyalty that numbers alone can't quite capture, and it's where the best programmes now spend their energy. Recognition. Being remembered. Feeling like the brand you keep choosing chooses you back.
Quantum Jump's NZ research put a figure on that feeling; 37% of Kiwis said they don't mind spending a bit more with brands that reward and recognize them. That's the symbolic value Forrester describes as doing its job.
The commercial upside is documented too. McKinsey found that companies excelling at personalization generate 40% more revenue from those activities than average performers. When personalisation is done well, the brand wins and, more importantly for you, so does the member. It's the same pattern Deloitte's research on reshaping loyalty programmes keeps pointing to; programmes that make members feel known outperform the ones that just make them feel paid.
Sarah Richardson, CEO of the New Zealand Loyalty Association, framed the direction of travel like this:
"The launch of the New Zealand Loyalty Association is accompanied by the most comprehensive loyalty study ever undertaken in New Zealand. By benchmarking programs and categories across more than twenty CX measures, alongside analysing emerging trends, we're giving loyalty leaders the practical, data-led insights they need to enhance performance and evolve their programs with confidence."
That's the signal the industry is sending, and it's why platforms like Casiny make sense to Kiwi players who care about long-term value; the ongoing personalised offers and clear tier progression keep the recognition ticking over well beyond any first-day welcome moment.
The welcome bonus opens the door, but recognition is what makes players come back.
Where Loyalty Actually Lives
The welcome bonus is the trailer. The loyalty programme is the series. What keeps New Zealanders coming back mirrors what keeps us subscribed to the streaming apps and rewards schemes we already love: personalization that reflects how we behave, simplicity that respects our time, and recognition that makes the whole experience feel like ours.
With the New Zealand Loyalty Association now benchmarking nearly 80 programmes across more than twenty customer experience measures, expect the standard across every category, including casino platforms, to keep leaning further into relevance and ease.
With consumer spending on betting and gaming now measured in the hundreds of billions, the competition for that spending is only intensifying. The most rewarding programme isn't the one that shouts the loudest at the door; it's the one that keeps getting to know you.
So next time you weigh up a rewards programme, ask yourself this: does it just pay you attention on day one, or does it actually keep paying attention?
Advisory Notice: Gambling is best approached as entertainment, not income. Only play with money you can afford to lose, set limits before you start, avoid chasing losses, and take a break if you feel pressure to keep going or win money back.