Meghan Markle Mocked by Critics Over ‘Groundbreaking’ Hosting Advice to Clip Fresh Flowers Before Guests Arrive: 'Why Hasn't Anyone Thought of That Before?'

Critics on Reddit scoffed at Markle's "note."

"Putting fresh flowers in your home? How groundbreaking; it had never occurred to anyone before, huh?" one user sneered.

"Indeed, I have to go write that down: fresh flowers when I have guests, gotcha," a second person laughed.

A third Redditor snarked, "The guests will be shocked, delighted, and so impressed to see a vase of fresh flowers. So elevated."

"Oh. My. Gosh. Fresh flowers in the house. That is SO brilliant. Why hasn't anyone thought to do that before now? Thank you so much, our dear Duchess. Calling the doctor because my eyes just rolled so far; I think I hurt myself," a fourth person quipped about Markle's hosting tip.

"Next advice: when you’re a hostess, be sure that you have a tablecloth and some utensils for guests to place food into their mouths," a fifth user wisecracked.