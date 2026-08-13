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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Mocked by Critics Over ‘Groundbreaking’ Hosting Advice to Clip Fresh Flowers Before Guests Arrive: 'Why Hasn't Anyone Thought of That Before?'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Meghan Markle was roasted for giving out well-known hosting advice.

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Aug. 13 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle got torched by critics for giving out "hosting" advice that seemed obvious for generations of people who entertain at home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics tore into the 45-year-old aspiring lifestyle influencer for telling followers to pick fresh flowers before company arrives, mocking the tip as "life-changing" and "groundbreaking."

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Meghan Markle's 'Hosting Note' About Fresh Flowers

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Photo of wilting flowers
Source: @asever/Instagram

Meghan Markle's photo showed off a basket of flowers that appeared to be wilting.

The tip appeared on the Instagram page of Markle's As Ever brand on August 12, accompanied by a basket of flowers.

The photo showed white hydrangeas, Queen Anne's Lace, and a single white rose drooping downward, with “Hosting Notes” scrawled across the top in the California native’s infamous self-styled calligraphy.

The caption read, "Meghan’s Hosting Notes: Clip a few fresh flowers before guests arrive. Even the simplest arrangement can make home feel ready for company."

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'Why Hasn't Anyone Thought to Do That?'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Meghan Markle's fresh flower advice was mocked as 'groundbreaking.'

Critics on Reddit scoffed at Markle's "note."

"Putting fresh flowers in your home? How groundbreaking; it had never occurred to anyone before, huh?" one user sneered.

"Indeed, I have to go write that down: fresh flowers when I have guests, gotcha," a second person laughed.

A third Redditor snarked, "The guests will be shocked, delighted, and so impressed to see a vase of fresh flowers. So elevated."

"Oh. My. Gosh. Fresh flowers in the house. That is SO brilliant. Why hasn't anyone thought to do that before now? Thank you so much, our dear Duchess. Calling the doctor because my eyes just rolled so far; I think I hurt myself," a fourth person quipped about Markle's hosting tip.

"Next advice: when you’re a hostess, be sure that you have a tablecloth and some utensils for guests to place food into their mouths," a fifth user wisecracked.

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Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Was Roasted for Giving Basic Hosting Tips

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Meghan Markle made a crudité platter on 'With Love, Meghan.'

Markle sharing well-worn hosting tips was one of the biggest gripes viewers had with her failed Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

The ex-royal suggested elevating ice cubes and used her ever-present dried-flower sprinkles to make the frozen water pop. She also arranged fruit in the shape of a rainbow that has been a longtime Pinterest staple.

Even in her As Ever Instagram videos, Markle was jeered at for dishing out basic hosting advice, including creating food “stations” where guests could help themselves to breakfast — essentially laying out a standard hotel-style continental spread of yogurt, fruit and freezer-section pancakes.

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Martha Stewart Shades Meghan Markle's Attempt at Becoming a Lifestyle Guru

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Photo of Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart appeared to throw shade at Meghan Markle's career trajectory.

Markle was most recently dealt an embarrassing swipe from Martha Stewart, who appeared to mock the Duchess for seemingly not knowing what she was doing in the lifestyle lane.

The 85-year-old entertaining icon questioned how the former Suits star married into the royal family, then quickly quit regal life with Prince Harry only to end up trying to become a lifestyle influencer on Netflix.

"If you’re an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there," Stewart explained to People.

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