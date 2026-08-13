Barron Trump's Silence Over 'Friendship' With Andrew Tate Could 'Look Like Loyalty,' PR Expert Says — as Congresswoman Demands Prez's Son Testify Over Ties

New York–based PR and communications consultant Sam Gauchier advised Barron to weigh his options carefully. While he believes a formal statement would be "a terrible idea," he encouraged the 20-year-old to evaluate where their friendship truly stands.

Gauchier told the Irish Star, "Barron should understand that doing nothing is still a choice people will interpret too. If he continues speaking with Andrew, defending him, or appearing connected to his world, his silence will start to look like loyalty. At that point, saying 'I never publicly supported him' won’t be as convincing."

While the pair reportedly formed a friendship, the depth of that bond isn't clear to the public, which might give Barron some breathing room.