Barron Trump's Silence Over 'Friendship' With Andrew Tate Could 'Look Like Loyalty,' PR Expert Says — as Congresswoman Demands Prez's Son Testify Over Ties
Aug. 13 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Barron Trump reportedly became close with Andrew Tate – and he's failed to disavow the controversial content creator after his arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The president's son remained silent after Andrew, 39, and his 38-year-old brother, Tristan, were arrested in the U.S., and British authorities issued an additional 38 charges against them. However, according to a PR expert, his lack of comment isn't necessarily a good look.
Barron Trump Warned Over Friendship With Andrew Tate
New York–based PR and communications consultant Sam Gauchier advised Barron to weigh his options carefully. While he believes a formal statement would be "a terrible idea," he encouraged the 20-year-old to evaluate where their friendship truly stands.
Gauchier told the Irish Star, "Barron should understand that doing nothing is still a choice people will interpret too. If he continues speaking with Andrew, defending him, or appearing connected to his world, his silence will start to look like loyalty. At that point, saying 'I never publicly supported him' won’t be as convincing."
While the pair reportedly formed a friendship, the depth of that bond isn't clear to the public, which might give Barron some breathing room.
'Barron Might Need to Clarify' He Doesn't Support Alleged Abuse
If the friendship was just "casual acquaintance level," Guachier advised, "then quietly end it and don’t give Tate more oxygen."
The real trouble comes if Andrew was afforded real "access to the Trump family," which would include President Trump. Gauchier added, "Then Barron might need to clarify that he does not support abuse, exploitation, or political interference in the case."
Gauchier commented that keeping tabs on Barron's behavior might be more reflective of his stance than a statement itself. Barron has previously been urged to end the friendship.
Democratic Rep. Demands Barron Trump Be Questioned
United States House Representative Yassamin Ansari sent a July 23 letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, calling on him to open an investigation into the Tate brothers and potential political interference.
Ansari also cited concern with Barron's closeness with the pair. She demanded the committee issue a subpoena to him to learn more about "his knowledge of the Tate brothers' crimes, if he had any involvement whatsoever, and if he communicated with members of his father’s administration or the President himself regarding their legal proceedings."
She also requested that the committee to subpoena communications from the Department of Justice, Department of State, and White House officials that reference the Tate brothers.
She worried the government might have facilitated meetings with the Tate brothers or advocated on their behalf through the criminal or extradition proceedings.
Andrew and Tristan Tate Await Possible Extradition
Andrew and Tristan were taken into custody upon arriving in Florida. Authorities are pursuing multiple criminal cases involving the brothers overseas, most notably in the United Kingdom and Romania.
They were accused of human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group.
The pair racked up over 50 criminal charges in both the United Kingdom and Romania, including human trafficking, r---, and sexual assault. They are fighting extradition from the United States, and a judge postponed their hearing.
The United Kingdom must provide evidence to the State Department to support extradition by mid-September. In the meantime, they remain in the Federal Detention Center in Miami.