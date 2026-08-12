Trump 'Trying to Distance' Himself From Andrew Tate — After Son Barron Is Urged to 'End Friendship' With Jailed Influencer

The brothers moved from the U.K. to Romania in 2017 for business purposes. Andrew was investigated for human trafficking and rape in 2023, but he seemingly found a supporter in the Trump family in May of that year.

Donald Trump Jr. appeared to publicly jump to his defense as Andrew raged about being imprisoned and placed under house arrest in Romania, commenting, "Absolute insanity," under a post on X.

Tate has boasted about his alleged ties to the Trumps, claiming he spoke with Barron in the aftermath of the 2024 Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt against his father.

"I’m very close with the Trump family," he said at the time. "I know them well."

After The Don was sworn in for a second presidential term in 2025, Andrew infamously predicted, "The Tates will be free."

Romania quickly lifted the travel ban on the brothers, who relocated to South Florida.

However, it was U.S. Marshals who took the Tates into custody in connection with the U.K. extradition demand.

NPR later reported the Tates' arrests were hardly a rogue operation, with the process reportedly moving through both the State Department and Justice Department before the controversial brothers ultimately ended up behind bars at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida.