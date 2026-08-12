Trump 'Trying to Distance' Himself From Andrew Tate — After Son Barron Is Urged to 'End Friendship' With Jailed Influencer
Aug. 12 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Andrew Tate is finding little support from Donald Trump's administration following his arrest in Miami and pending extradition to the U.K. to face r-pe, human trafficking and assault charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial influencer, 39, and his brother, Tristan, 38, have strongly denied the allegations and are fighting their extradition, while experts say they can no longer fall back on being Trump and MAGA supporters.
Trump Administration Trying to 'Distance Themselves' From Tate Brothers
"It seems like the (Trump) administration is trying to distance themselves a little bit now," Kayla Gogarty, a research director at Media Matters, told NPR about how the brothers can't rely on being strong supporters of the president amid their legal woes.
"But in general, we see some of the MAGA media kind of split" about the siblings, she added, regarding how the Tates still had a fan base among the "manosphere."
Former kickboxer Andrew amassed a devoted online following among disaffected young men by flaunting a lifestyle of fast cash, flashy supercars, misogyny towards women and unapologetic "alpha male" dominance. He has appeared on the podcasts of now-former Trump supporters, including Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones.
Barron Trump's Association With Andrew Tate Questioned
Donald's youngest son, Barron, reportedly had contact with the Tates when handling social media outreach during his father's 2024 presidential campaign.
As Radar previously reported, a New York-based PR and communications consultant Sam Gauchier told the Irish Star, "If he (Barron) continues speaking with Andrew, defending him, or appearing connected to his world, his silence will start to look like loyalty,"
After the brothers' arrest on July 18, Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari, a member of the powerful House Oversight Committee, demanded that Barron be asked to testify under oath as she pushed for a sweeping investigation into the Trump family's reported ties to the brothers.
"Recent reporting and public disclosures raise extremely grave national security, diplomatic, and ethical concerns about whether political networks in the President’s orbit, including members of his family, and other public officials leveraged their influence to shield these two men who are facing grave criminal indictments on human trafficking, s----l assault, and exploitation of minors, among other appalling offenses," Ansari wrote in a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.
Trump Administration Officials 'Have Cozied Up to' Tate Brothers
Despite Ansari's call for an investigation, the Tate brothers "have friends on Capitol Hill," Jared Holt, senior researcher at Open Measures, a company that monitors online extremism and disinformation, told NPR.
"There's people in the Trump administration that have cozied up to them before, people in the MAGA movement that have cozied up to them before, certainly," he added about Andrew and Tristan.
Andrew Tate Boasted He's 'Very Close' With the Trump Family
The brothers moved from the U.K. to Romania in 2017 for business purposes. Andrew was investigated for human trafficking and rape in 2023, but he seemingly found a supporter in the Trump family in May of that year.
Donald Trump Jr. appeared to publicly jump to his defense as Andrew raged about being imprisoned and placed under house arrest in Romania, commenting, "Absolute insanity," under a post on X.
Tate has boasted about his alleged ties to the Trumps, claiming he spoke with Barron in the aftermath of the 2024 Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt against his father.
"I’m very close with the Trump family," he said at the time. "I know them well."
After The Don was sworn in for a second presidential term in 2025, Andrew infamously predicted, "The Tates will be free."
Romania quickly lifted the travel ban on the brothers, who relocated to South Florida.
However, it was U.S. Marshals who took the Tates into custody in connection with the U.K. extradition demand.
NPR later reported the Tates' arrests were hardly a rogue operation, with the process reportedly moving through both the State Department and Justice Department before the controversial brothers ultimately ended up behind bars at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida.