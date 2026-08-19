Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Move Back to the U.K. With Their Kids — After Couple Abandoned Royal Duties and Left for California

Harry and Markle initially struck gold after fleeing royal life for the U.S., quickly snapping up megabucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, while the duke reportedly pocketed a staggering $20 million advance for his bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare.

But their biggest hits repeatedly returned to the same explosive subject: their grievances with royal life. Harry unloaded on his famous family in Spare, while the couple aired their complaints in their bombshell 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and again in their 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The duo's other attempts to drum up post-royal magic failed to reach the same success, with Markle's two podcasts and Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, falling apart. The streamer axed its exclusive deal with the Sussexes in August 2025, after Spotify dropped them in 2023.

Meanwhile, Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand has also hit turbulence after Netflix ended its investment in the venture in March, leaving the Diva Duchess to forge ahead on her own.

With Hollywood opportunities all but dead, the Sussexes increasingly turned back to their royal-adjacent roots, embarking on a of Australia in April before Harry returned to Britain in July for the one-year countdown to his 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games

Markle pulled out of the U.K. trip at the last minute amid security concerns, but ultimately made a stealth return to Britain with Archie and Lilibet. The family secretly joined Harry for a private July 10 reunion with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, marking the former actress's first time back on British soil since the queen's September 2022 funeral.