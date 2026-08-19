'The Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Vows He'll 'Walk Again' After Being Paralyzed in Near-Fatal Stroke — And Split From Wife

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, known for playing former NFL star Michael Oher in the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie, gave a health update after his scare in January.

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron promises he will "walk again" following a near-fatal spinal stroke.

He's currently in a rehab facility where he is recovering and "getting some strength back" after being left paralyzed from the waist down.

Addressing his cause for optimism, Aaron explained he can "feel when people touch my legs all the way up and down (and to) my stomach," although he still cannot "register pain."

The star recalled a recent instance when he was lying down and watching a movie. When something on the screen made him jump, his leg also moved.

"I sent a video to (my rep), and she started crying. I was like, 'I told you, I'm gonna walk again.'"