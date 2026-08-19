Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Spotted Looking 'Stressed' During Rare NYC Outing With New Wife Rachel Danis — as Murder Trial Continues
Aug. 19 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
The stress of his ex-wife's murder trial may be getting to Patrick Clancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal as Lindsay Clancy's former partner was said to be looking "tense" while talking with his seldom-seen new wife.
Patrick has stood by Lindsay's side throughout the trial, even as he has already moved on and married fertility doctor Rachel Danis.
Patrick Clancy Has Emotional Conversation with New Wife Rachel Danis
Lindsay's trial for the killing of her three young children is now in its third week. The Massachusetts mom admits she strangled to death 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023 before jumping out of a second-story window in an attempt to kill herself. However, she blames postpartum depression and too many prescribed medicines for her actions.
With the defense now presenting its case, Patrick was spotted having an emotional conversation with his new wife, Danis, on what appeared to be a rooftop patio of a New York City high-rise while the trial was on break.
Witnesses say Patrick and Danis spent roughly 30 minutes on and off their phones, and appeared "visibly stressed" as they talked to each other.
Patrick was reportedly glued to his phone, as he paced back and forth on the roof. Danis apparently stuck to the couch, making phone calls of her own and chatting with her new husband.
Patrick Clancy Has Tried to Move On
Patrick reportedly married Danis, an NYC-based reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist, during an intimate ceremony at the Ladies Pavilion in Central Park in April
The new union was only discovered at the start of Lindsay's trial, after his attorney successfully filed a motion to block media and public access to the 911 phone call, along with other emotional evidence.
"Patrick Clancy has suffered one of the worst tragedies that anyone could ever suffer," attorney Kevin Reddington said in court. "How that guy is not an emotional basket case is beyond me, and he is trying hard to move on with his life.
"As the court is aware, they're divorced, he's remarried, he has a family."
Patrick Clancy Recalls the Fateful Night
As Radar reported, Patrick has "forgiven" his now ex-wife for her tragic actions. He has even taken the witness stand in her defense, telling jurors he was out picking up some food and medicine while Lindsay was home with the kids when he called her with a question about one of her many medications.
"She was pretty quiet. It sounded like she was busy," he testified. "I remember hanging up thinking she's probably in the middle of giving baths, or something like that."
Patrick went on to describe the horrifying sight that he walked into upon his return home, revealing he found "blood everywhere and the window was open."
After discovering the gory scene, he ran outside, where he found his then-wife on the ground with "deep cuts on her wrists" and a red line across her neck. She was also going in and out of consciousness.
"She said, 'I tried to kill myself,'" Patrick recalled.
Patrick Clancy's Frantic 911 Call Played in Court
Jurors were also played Patrick's 911 call, which was muted for courtroom cameras, per his request to the judge. However, WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex, who was inside the courtroom, said Patrick was on the phone with emergency dispatchers when he made his way down to the basement. He saw his daughter Cora first.
"She had a band around her neck," he said, referring to one of three exercise bands Lindsay was said to have used to strangle each child. "She was face down."
He untied the band, but said she was unresponsive. He then saw Callan next to her with a different exercise band around his neck. Patrick then looked for Dawson and found him in his office, also with a band around his neck.
"I knew he was gone," he said in court.