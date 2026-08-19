Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Spotted Looking 'Stressed' During Rare NYC Outing With New Wife Rachel Danis — as Murder Trial Continues

Lindsay's trial for the killing of her three young children is now in its third week. The Massachusetts mom admits she strangled to death 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023 before jumping out of a second-story window in an attempt to kill herself. However, she blames postpartum depression and too many prescribed medicines for her actions.

With the defense now presenting its case, Patrick was spotted having an emotional conversation with his new wife, Danis, on what appeared to be a rooftop patio of a New York City high-rise while the trial was on break.

Witnesses say Patrick and Danis spent roughly 30 minutes on and off their phones, and appeared "visibly stressed" as they talked to each other.

Patrick was reportedly glued to his phone, as he paced back and forth on the roof. Danis apparently stuck to the couch, making phone calls of her own and chatting with her new husband.