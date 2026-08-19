Melania Trump 'Doesn't Like' Questions About The Don's Close Relationship With Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35

The conversation surrounding Harp's presence in the Oval Office went mainstream when Senator Jon Ossoff joked about their relationship.

In a speech on August 16, he claimed Donald, 80, "doesn't want to do the job" and puts his primary focus on building "his ballroom" and traveling "with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar."

The response was immediate and in full force. Multiple top Trump administration members went on to back the president and shut down speculation. A source indicated this was largely because Melania is tired of the swirling theories.

The insider told Semafor, "The First Lady doesn’t like these types of things."

Donald also allegedly "does get furious" when personal topics are front and center, according to the insider.