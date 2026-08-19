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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump 'Doesn't Like' Questions About The Don's Close Relationship With Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35

A photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump alongside a photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

An insider dished about Melania Trump's feelings toward increased comments about Natalie Harp.

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Aug. 19 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's closeness with his young blonde aide is reportedly causing issues for Melania Trump.

Natalie Harp, 35, has become a frequent fixture at Donald's side to the point that the public has been questioning the nature of their relationship. Meanwhile, sources indicated Melania, 56, doesn't want to talk about it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Melania Trump's Behind-the-Scenes Reaction to Natalie Harp Comments

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A photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is reportedly aware of the comments and concerns regarding Natalie Harp.

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The conversation surrounding Harp's presence in the Oval Office went mainstream when Senator Jon Ossoff joked about their relationship.

In a speech on August 16, he claimed Donald, 80, "doesn't want to do the job" and puts his primary focus on building "his ballroom" and traveling "with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar."

The response was immediate and in full force. Multiple top Trump administration members went on to back the president and shut down speculation. A source indicated this was largely because Melania is tired of the swirling theories.

The insider told Semafor, "The First Lady doesn’t like these types of things."

Donald also allegedly "does get furious" when personal topics are front and center, according to the insider.

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Harp Pens Trump Heartfelt Letter

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp reportedly wrote Trump a very personal letter.

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The source close to the White House did admit Harp "will ultimately jump the highest out of anyone in the room when he says jump."

In fact, even Harp's estranged brother noticed her unexpected bond with Donald. Preston Harp called her relationship with Trump "very unhealthy," according to the Daily Mail. He similarly claimed she was "just like his fan club."

Previously, Natalie reportedly penned Donald a letter. In the note, she wrote, "You are all that matters to me."

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Jon Ossoff's Comments Slammed by Close Trump Aides

A photo of Jon Ossoff
Source: MEGA

Ossoff made jokes about Trump's closeness with Harp.

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Following Ossoff's comments about Harp, Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, came to the president's defense. He took a direct hit at Ossoff, calling the senator "a cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama."

He added, "Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump’s team… Nobody gives a s--- what this lightweight loser say."

White House director of communications Steve Cheung also resorted to getting personal with his defense. He called Ossoff "the biggest c--kold loser in politics."

"Instead of denigrating hard-working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he’s a miserable person who hates this country. It’s because he’s a radical, extremist Dumocrat," he said.

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Jon Ossoff is accused of suggesting Donald Trump is having an affair with his aide, Natale Harp.

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Harp Reportedly Joined Trump on Getaway Jet

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A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp reportedly sparked concern among the Secret Service.

Harp's presence even struck up concern with Secret Service. They allegedly identified her as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president,” according to an excerpt from author Michael Wolff's book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

The staffer, who was nicknamed "the human printer," frequently finds herself in important meetings with the president. She was also reportedly aboard an escape plane out of Turkey with the president after an alleged assassination threat, as Ossoff referenced in his joke.

While Trump and a few close staffers took off on one jet, a "decoy" plane carrying other members of his staff and members of his media took off in another. Harp, the close staffer she is, seemingly made the cut to stay with the president in safety.

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