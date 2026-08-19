Estranged Brother of Trump's Blonde Aide Claims She's 'Infatuated' With Prez and Reveals Reason Behind 'Obsession'

After Burnett showed Preston a clip of his sister saying Trump was her "first exposure to politics," Preston offered another version of events, revealing that their devout Christian mother had actually pushed her toward her political leanings.

"My mom raised us with the idea that American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things – that the United States is the boss of the world and that slavery was normal back then, so people weren’t bad because they had slaves," Preston explained.

He continued, "Honestly, Trump wants to take all those books out of schools. He wants to rewrite history. I think my sister unfortunately didn't break out of that delusion my mom raised us with. Trump is everything my mom taught us to respect."

According to Preston, that is "where her infatuation with Trump comes from, honestly, because I don't think it's a physical attraction. Let's get real."