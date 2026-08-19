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Home > News > Donald Trump

Estranged Brother of Trump's Blonde Aide Claims She's 'Infatuated' With Prez and Reveals Reason Behind 'Obsession'

Photo of Natalie Harp, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp's estranged brother explained the aide's behavior in an eye-opening interview.

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Aug. 19 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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The estranged brother of Donald Trump's young blonde aide, Natalie Harp, has pulled back the veil on her alleged "obsession" with the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Preston Harp spoke to Erin Burnett on CNN's OutFront and revealed their upbringing could explain Natalie's behavior in the White House these days.

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Natalie Harp in a 'Delusion'?

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Photo of Erin Burnett, Preston Harp
Source: @CNN/YOUTUBE

Preston Harp claimed his estranged sister has an 'obsession' with Trump.

After Burnett showed Preston a clip of his sister saying Trump was her "first exposure to politics," Preston offered another version of events, revealing that their devout Christian mother had actually pushed her toward her political leanings.

"My mom raised us with the idea that American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things – that the United States is the boss of the world and that slavery was normal back then, so people weren’t bad because they had slaves," Preston explained.

He continued, "Honestly, Trump wants to take all those books out of schools. He wants to rewrite history. I think my sister unfortunately didn't break out of that delusion my mom raised us with. Trump is everything my mom taught us to respect."

According to Preston, that is "where her infatuation with Trump comes from, honestly, because I don't think it's a physical attraction. Let's get real."

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Rumors of Natalie Harp Jumping into Trunk to Remain With Trump Spread

Photo of Natalie Harp, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp has been called out for her behavior around the president.

Preston also claimed that Natalie is Trump's "biggest fan" and the main reason the controversial politician keeps the 35-year-old close, as the pair has been spotted together in public several times.

"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," Preston suggested. "That's probably why he likes her. And, like, she's good-looking. She's got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good."

After Burnett mentioned a rumor that Natalie once jumped into the trunk of an SUV to stay close to Trump, Preston labeled the story "kind of sad."

"That's obsession,” Preston added. "That's an unhealthy obsession with someone if you're going to jump into the trunk of their car."

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'Her Dream Came True Finally'

Photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

The 35-year-old is even rumored to have jumped into a trunk of a car to remain near Trump.

According to Preston, his estranged sister has always been about other Commanders-in-Chief, alleging that Natalie has "written letters to other presidents, let me put it that way. And so, like, her dream came true finally."

In the bombshell book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claimed Natalie once wrote Trump a personal letter declaring: "You are all that matters to me."

Despite the siblings not being on the same page these days, Preston admitted he hopes Natalie sees the light and realizes that "everybody on this Earth is part of a human family and that no country is better than any other country. The history of the United States is unfortunate... and it shouldn’t be rewritten... We all have to come together and try to make it better."

Preston has not been shy when it comes to calling out Natalie, previously revealing that they parted ways after the death of their father in 2020. Preston currently lives in Nicaragua, while his sister resides in Washington, D.C.

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Jon Ossoff Calls Out Mysterious Relationship

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Photo of Jon Ossoff
Source: MEGA

Senator Jon Ossoff has called out Natalie Harp, leading to backlash.

"I don't understand why my sister, or anyone, could want to work for Trump," he told the Daily Mail, adding that he has no interest in reconnecting with Natalie or returning to the States.

Earlier this week, Natalie was pushed even further into the national spotlight after Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff pointed out that instead of Trump acting like a president, he'd rather "travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace."

Many notable MAGA figures ripped Ossoff, accusing him of hinting that Trump is having an affair. While Natalie has yet to respond, when asked by a reporter, Trump said, "You mean Pee-wee Herman? Pee-wee Herman look-alike."

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