Trump Spotted Sitting Close to Aide Natalie Harp Aboard Marine One in Resurfaced Video — Amid Concerns Over Their Alleged 'Unhealthy' Bond

Natalie has developed a reputation for staying exceptionally close to Donald's day-to-day activities and helping amplify the president's messaging.

The communications aide has reportedly earned the nickname "human printer" because she would print out flattering social media posts about Donald and bring them to his attention.

She has also been known to write down comments and ideas from the president that could later be incorporated into his online messaging.

Her estranged brother, Preston Harp, reportedly described his sister's relationship with Donald as "very unhealthy" in comments to the Daily Mail.

He also claimed she once left the president a letter reading, "You are all that matters to me."

Preston further characterized his sister as being "just like his fan club."

There have been no formal complaints that Donald and Natalie have an inappropriate relationship.