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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Spotted Sitting Close to Aide Natalie Harp Aboard Marine One in Resurfaced Video — Amid Concerns Over Their Alleged 'Unhealthy' Bond

split image of Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Natalie Harp were seen sitting together aboard Marine One.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump and White House aide Natalie Harp were spotted together once again, this time aboard Marine One in a resurfaced video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The footage shows the pair sitting together and looking at a computer while chatting, with Harp appearing to laugh at something Trump says.

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A Constant Presence Around Donald Trump

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image of Natalie Harp is often photographed with Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp is often photographed with Donald Trump.

The video comes after Harp, 34, has repeatedly been photographed or filmed in close proximity to the president, including during appearances with members of Trump's family.

Lara Trump previously shared a photo from a family gathering that showed Harp standing nearby while Donald interacted with his son, Eric Trump.

Natalie was holding a bundle of papers and appeared to be smiling toward someone outside the frame.

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Source: @RPSAGAINSTTRUMP/X

The video was posted on August 17.

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Inside Natalie Harp's Unusually Close Role

image of Natalie Harp's estranged brother called her relationship with Donald Trump, 'very unhealthy.'
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp's estranged brother called her relationship with Donald Trump, 'very unhealthy.'

Natalie has developed a reputation for staying exceptionally close to Donald's day-to-day activities and helping amplify the president's messaging.

The communications aide has reportedly earned the nickname "human printer" because she would print out flattering social media posts about Donald and bring them to his attention.

She has also been known to write down comments and ideas from the president that could later be incorporated into his online messaging.

Her estranged brother, Preston Harp, reportedly described his sister's relationship with Donald as "very unhealthy" in comments to the Daily Mail.

He also claimed she once left the president a letter reading, "You are all that matters to me."

Preston further characterized his sister as being "just like his fan club."

There have been no formal complaints that Donald and Natalie have an inappropriate relationship.

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Claims Of Concern From Secret Service

image of At one point, the Secret Service had concerns about Natalie Harp.
Source: MEGA

At one point, the Secret Service had concerns about Natalie Harp.

Questions about Natalie's attachment to Donald have reportedly extended to those working around the president.

According to author Michael Wolff's book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Donald was aware of Natalie's devotion and allegedly told staffers that Natalie "will never leave me."

Wolff also alleged that Secret Service personnel had concerns about Natalie's continued presence, describing her as a "potential danger to herself as well as to the president."

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Critics Question Her Access

image of Critics have questioned Natalie Harp's access to high profile settings and meetings.
Source: MEGA

Critics have questioned Natalie Harp's access to high profile settings and meetings.

Natalie's frequent appearances have also led to online speculation about the level of access she has to Donald, particularly after she was spotted in private settings and traveling with the president.

One critic reacting to her presence in the Oval Office wrote, "There's Natalie. I doubt she even has a clearance, not that anything matters with this administration."

Another questioned, "Does this Natalie Harp have extremely high security clearance? She's in every meeting and on all the AF1 trips. I hope they actually checked."

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