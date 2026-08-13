Lara Trump Unleashes Bizarre Attack on WNBA Players as She Jumps Into Transgender Sports Debate: 'They're So Jealous of One Another'

The president's daughter-in-law expressed her anger toward the league organizers rather than players who have waded into the debate . She found the theatrics among the female athletes to be "catty."

Lara Trump has chimed in on the WNBA 's eligibility requirements, which have been widely scrutinized amid the ongoing discourse surrounding transgender athletes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Within the 409-page document, Lara claimed, "It never actually defines what a woman is or offers any policy on transgender eligibility, nor does it state whether self-identification alone is sufficient."

“Let me just read everybody. Um, this is Article eight of the – And I'm sorry – Article 13 of the WNBA's 2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement says only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA," she explained to guests and viewers of her podcast The Right View with Lara Trump .

Lara's primary concern is the lack of a definition of "woman" within the current standing policies in the league. She recognized that, as the policy stands, there's no prohibition on transgender athletes within the league.

Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, two former NBA players, announced their decision to be considered for spots on the teams. They argued the league's vague terminology allows them to identify only in their minds as women, with no additional regulations to prevent them from joining.

Cunningham, as well as other athletes, have advocated for a league-wide change in policy. Several male athletes have chosen to support Cunningham's position by declaring for the draft.

The concerns raised by Lara are at the crux of arguments made by anti-transgender activists who believe trans women should be precluded from playing in the league. The conflict took center stage when Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham made a call for the league to "protect" girls.

Lara Trump's guest believes the pressure on the league will play out in favor of the right side.

Lara's guest, Libby Emmons, supported the men's decision, suggesting it forces the WNBA into action.

"They can either let these fellas play, because they're gonna trounce; they're gonna be the best ballers on the court, or they can say they can't play because they’re not actually women," she said.

No matter how the WNBA chooses to proceed, "the lie is exposed for just how deep and horrific this lie has been over the past several years, and I can't wait to see what they come up with," Emmons said.

She argued Freedom and White's move was "great for all of us who have been speaking out to protect women's and girls' rights for years, and I am so here for this argument."

Regarding their policies, the WNBA said in a statement, "We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league... we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others."