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Home > News > Sports

Lara Trump Unleashes Bizarre Attack on WNBA Players as She Jumps Into Transgender Sports Debate: 'They're So Jealous of One Another'

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Source: MEGA

Lara Trump has weighed in on the transgender athlete debate.

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Aug. 13 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Lara Trump has chimed in on the WNBA's eligibility requirements, which have been widely scrutinized amid the ongoing discourse surrounding transgender athletes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's daughter-in-law expressed her anger toward the league organizers rather than players who have waded into the debate. She found the theatrics among the female athletes to be "catty."

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Lara Trump Tears Apart WNBA Policy

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Photo of Lara Trump
Source: @LaraTrump/YouTube

Lara Trump expressed her thoughts on the drama surrounding the WNBDA.

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Lara's primary concern is the lack of a definition of "woman" within the current standing policies in the league. She recognized that, as the policy stands, there's no prohibition on transgender athletes within the league.

“Let me just read everybody. Um, this is Article eight of the – And I'm sorry – Article 13 of the WNBA's 2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement says only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA," she explained to guests and viewers of her podcast The Right View with Lara Trump.

Within the 409-page document, Lara claimed, "It never actually defines what a woman is or offers any policy on transgender eligibility, nor does it state whether self-identification alone is sufficient."

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Sophie Cunningham Spearheads Debate

A photo Sophie Cunningham
Source: MEGA

Sophie Cunningham has demanded requirements to 'protect' girls.

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The concerns raised by Lara are at the crux of arguments made by anti-transgender activists who believe trans women should be precluded from playing in the league. The conflict took center stage when Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham made a call for the league to "protect" girls.

Cunningham, as well as other athletes, have advocated for a league-wide change in policy. Several male athletes have chosen to support Cunningham's position by declaring for the draft.

Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, two former NBA players, announced their decision to be considered for spots on the teams. They argued the league's vague terminology allows them to identify only in their minds as women, with no additional regulations to prevent them from joining.

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Former NBA Players Supported in Declaring for Draft

A photo of Theo Wold, Lara Trump, and Libby Emmons
Source: @LaraTrump/YouTube

Lara Trump's guest believes the pressure on the league will play out in favor of the right side.

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Lara's guest, Libby Emmons, supported the men's decision, suggesting it forces the WNBA into action.

"They can either let these fellas play, because they're gonna trounce; they're gonna be the best ballers on the court, or they can say they can't play because they’re not actually women," she said.

No matter how the WNBA chooses to proceed, "the lie is exposed for just how deep and horrific this lie has been over the past several years, and I can't wait to see what they come up with," Emmons said.

She argued Freedom and White's move was "great for all of us who have been speaking out to protect women's and girls' rights for years, and I am so here for this argument."

Regarding their policies, the WNBA said in a statement, "We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league... we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others."

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Lara Trump's Guest Bored by League

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A photo of Theo Wold
Source: @LaraTrump/YouTube

MAGA personality Theo Wold admitted he doesn't find the WNBA to be entertaining.

However, Lara appeared focused on a separate aspect of the league: the entertainment factor.

MAGA personality Theo Wold suggested the league is "not entertainment," comparing it to a "root canal."

He expressed concern the sport's league has turned far too political. "Americans aren't buying tickets to get lectured by leftist athletes," he claimed.

Lara argued the league's interpersonal conflicts is much more of an issue.

While discussing the vitriol in the league, which seemingly spread onto the court, she claimed their arguments are "so indicative of what happens when you get a group of women together." She added, "They're at each other's throats. They're so jealous of one another."

However, she did confess the feuds were generating buzz, which could be good for the women's sports league to gain visibility. She recommended the WBNA "lean into some of these star players, even if they don't like them."

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