Dave Portnoy Slams Megyn Kelly as an 'Absolute Moron' for Calling WNBA Star Caitlin Clark a 'Coward'

The Barstool Sports founder urged Kelly to back off after she judged Clark's choice to avoid a question about trans women in women's sports, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dave Portnoy rushed to defend Caitlin Clark after Megyn Kelly took a dig at her character over the ongoing transgender athlete discourse spreading through the WNBA.

Kelly called Clark a "coward" online after the WNBA player passed on giving a direct opinion on the matter.

However, Portnoy replied with his own diss for Kelly, calling her an "absolute moron/idiot." He wrote on X, "1st of all you don’t even know how she feels on this issue and more importantly she doesn’t owe it to you or anybody else to be your political talking point. She just wants to play ball. Total coward cheap shot to call her a coward for not being your puppet."

In response, Kelly told Portnoy to "sit this one out," claiming the issue was a much bigger problem than he realized. She explained, "UCLA Law estimates over 120k trans athletes at the HS level."

Kelly added, "Understand this however: if it were your daughter suffering brain damage from a boy posing as a girl, you wouldn’t care how many others there were. One is too many."

Notably, the stat from the university's Williams Institute identified transgender high school athletes overall. The number is not exclusive to trans women competing against cisgender women.