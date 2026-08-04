'Haunted' Marilyn Monroe Claimed She Threatened to Harm Herself When Thrown in Prison-Like Psych Hospital in Confessional Letter Before Her Death

The Some Like It Hot actress went so far as to imply that she would "harm" herself if she wasn't allowed to leave, even though she claimed they were only false threats.

She said self harm was "the furthest thing from my mind at that moment" since she was an actress and would "never intentionally mark or mar myself."

"I’m just that vain," she added.

Eventually, she claimed that she was forcibly taken to room on a new floor, but she would not physically cooperate with staff.

"They asked me to go quietly but I refused to move staying on the bed so they picked me up by all fours, two hefty men and two hefty women and carried me up to the seventh floor in the elevator," her letter continued. "I must say at least they had the decency to carry me face down. You know at least it wasn’t face up."

"I just wept quietly all the way there and then was put in the cell I told you about," she concluded.

Monroe's ex-husband Joe DiMaggio, who she divorced in 1954, helped her get discharged from the facility.