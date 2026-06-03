EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe Baby Death Horror — How Bombshell Feared Her Pill-Popping and Boozing Killed Unborn Child

Her horrific trauma over the possibility she had killed her own fetus was laid bare in a heartbreaking handwritten letter that sheds new light on the Hollywood icon's lifelong struggle to become a mother.

Marilyn Monroe feared her desperate use of sleeping pills and alcohol may have contributed to the loss of an unborn child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source familiar with Monroe's medical history told us: "What makes this story so tragic is that Marilyn desperately wanted a baby and genuinely feared that the medication and drinking she turned to in moments of pain may have harmed her pregnancy. Her letter shows panic, guilt and heartbreak all at once."

Newly examined documents and accounts from historians have renewed attention on the devastating impact her health battles may have had on her dream of having children.

Monroe, who died aged 36 in 1962 and would have celebrated her 100th birthday on June 1, endured years of chronic health problems, including severe endometriosis, a painful condition that experts say left her reliant on powerful medications.

The concern emerged in a handwritten note later put up for auction, in which Monroe described symptoms suggesting she believed she was pregnant.

She wrote: "I think I've been pregnant for about three weeks or maybe two.

"My breasts have been too sore to even touch – I've never had that in my life before also they ache – also I've been having cramps and slight staining since Monday – now the staining is increasing and pain is increasing by the minute."

The actress then revealed her fears over medication and alcohol consumption.

She wrote: "I did not eat at all yesterday – also last night I took 4 whole Amitall sleeping pills, which was by actual count really 8 little Amitall sleeping pills. Ask this question – could I have killed it by taking all the Amital on an empty stomach? (except I took some sherry wine also). What shall I do? If it is still alive I want to keep it!"

Another Monroe historian said the letter offered a rare glimpse into the private anguish that existed behind the star's glamorous public image.

He said: "This wasn't Marilyn Monroe the movie star. This was a frightened woman confronting the possibility that she might lose the child she had always wanted. The language in the letter reveals how desperate she was for reassurance."