'A Scam': Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash After Third Wife Jennifer Rauchet is Named Chairwoman of Presidential Military Spouse Commission

Rauchet will now advise Trump on certain challenges faced by military spouses, including employment and healthcare.

"America cannot have the strongest military in the world without the love and devotion of our remarkable military spouses, who make the extraordinary sacrifices for our country,” Trump said in the Oval Office, alongside Rauchet's husband, Hegseth.

The former Fox News personality would later take to X to gush over his wife's new role: "Chairwoman of the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission. We serve the best Americans. All glory to God." However, not everyone was on board with the position, with many labeling it a "scam."

One user quipped, "So you can expense her travel," and another added, "So we wanna shrink government, and you guys constantly want to add committees for no reason."