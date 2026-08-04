'A Scam': Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash After Third Wife Jennifer Rauchet is Named Chairwoman of Presidential Military Spouse Commission
Aug. 4 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth is facing backlash after his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, was officially named the chairwoman of the Presidential Military Spouse Commission, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, August 3, President Trump signed an executive order to form the commission focused on improving the lives of military spouses and families.
Critics Go Off On Pete Hegseth Over Wife's New Role
Rauchet will now advise Trump on certain challenges faced by military spouses, including employment and healthcare.
"America cannot have the strongest military in the world without the love and devotion of our remarkable military spouses, who make the extraordinary sacrifices for our country,” Trump said in the Oval Office, alongside Rauchet's husband, Hegseth.
The former Fox News personality would later take to X to gush over his wife's new role: "Chairwoman of the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission. We serve the best Americans. All glory to God." However, not everyone was on board with the position, with many labeling it a "scam."
One user quipped, "So you can expense her travel," and another added, "So we wanna shrink government, and you guys constantly want to add committees for no reason."
Pete Hegseth's Marriage Drama Exposed
"Wow, I presume she had some fierce competition for that position," a commentator joked, while one asked, "Is this the one he cheated on? I can't keep up anymore."
Hegseth's first marriage to high school girlfriend Meredith Schwarz lasted from 2004 to 2009. Schwarz had claimed during their divorce that the 46-year-old confessed to five affairs.
A year later, Hegseth married Samantha Deering and welcomed three kids before they split in 2017. However, Rauchet would give birth to Hegseth's daughter, Gwen, in August 2017, one month before Deering filed for divorce.
Hegseth and Rauchet would eventually marry at the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
'Isolated' Pete Hegseth Needs His Wife
Rauchet's new role will now allow her to spend even more time with Hegseth, and it comes just months after it was reported he had been bringing his wife to work.
"Pentagon staff have been surprised to see him accompanied to official meetings by his wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer who frequently sits at the back during such encounters," The Guardian reported in May.
The publication had also reported that as Hegseth had become more isolated, Rauchet was seen more often. Weeks after the report, Hegseth was called out once again after posting a PDA-filled photo with Rauchet.
"My love," Hegseth captioned the post on Instagram on Memorial Day.
Pete Hegseth Receives Calls to Be Fired
Meanwhile, while his wife is getting a new job, Hegseth is facing calls from critics to be fired. Last month, the Pentagon appeared to remove four U.S. soldiers recently killed from its Iran war death toll. The department's death tally stood at 18 dead on July 22, but it had been dropped to 14 the following day.
Sources told the New York Times that the four service members killed had been removed from the list because their deaths came after the president had declared a ceasefire in April. In response, acting press secretary for the Pentagon, Joel Valdez, claimed the change was due to "temporary data disruptions" on the department's casualty website.
Valdez claimed the mistake would soon be corrected, but at the time of this publication, it has not been updated.
In response, critics were quick to call for Hegseth's job, as one person on social media declared, "Fire the incompetent secretary."
"Hegseth has to go," a user added, while one person labeled the administration "the most corrupt in US history..."