Megyn Kelly Accuses Jon Ossoff of 'Implying' Trump Is Having an Affair With Aide Natalie Harp: 'He Was So Determined to Disparage' the Prez
Aug. 19 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly went off on Senator Jon Ossoff, accusing the Georgia Democrat of suggesting President Trump is having an affair with his close personal aide, Natalie Harp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Fox News host got heated after Ossoff questioned the true nature of Harp's relationship with the president.
Megyn Kelly Goes Off on Jon Ossoff
Harp has been spotted by the president's side several times recently and was one of the select few Trump staffers to score a seat on his secret flight out of Turkey in July, amid reports that Air Force One was being targeted for a possible terrorist attack.
Earlier this week, Ossoff mentioned the strange relationship, telling a campaign rally, "See, he doesn't want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar."
Many MAGA faithful, including Kelly, accused Ossoff of hinting that Trump and Harp are having an affair.
"This is despicable because he's... Why would you attack a 35-year-old cancer survivor as a possible affair partner to the president of the United States when you have absolutely nothing to back that up?" the podcaster asked her guest, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty.
Finnerty agreed, calling Ossoff a "coward" and a "weakling."
Kelly later doubled down on her disgust in a scathing X post: "Ossoff was clearly implying that Trump is having an affair w/his staffer. He was so determined to disparage Trump, he didn’t give one thought (or worse, he did) to how this would affect Natalie. Forever.
"Don’t let the Democrats tell you they are for women. It's a lie."
Natalie Harp's Brother Knows Why Trump Likes Her
But Ossoff isn't the only one to question the relationship. Harp's estranged brother, Preston, told Erin Burnett on CNN's OutFront that there are reasons Trump keeps the blonde around.
"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," Preston suggested. "That's probably why he likes her. And, like, she's good-looking. She's got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good."
After Burnett mentioned a rumor that Natalie once jumped into the trunk of an SUV to stay close to Trump, Preston labeled the story "kind of sad."
"That's obsession,” Preston added. "That's an unhealthy obsession with someone if you're going to jump into the trunk of their car."
Natalie Harp's 'Hopelessly Devoted' to Donald Trump
Harp's reported devotion to Trump was also exposed in Regime Change, the book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
According to the tome, Harp allegedly left a series of letters for Trump in his "personal spaces," with one reportedly reading, "You are all that matters to me."
While the reports do not allege a sexual relationship, Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed people in the president's inner circle believe Harp is "hopelessly in love" with him and determined to become his "higher purpose bride."
Melania Trump Stays Away From Natalie Harp
Wolff suggested that Harp's regular presence by Trump's side is taking a toll on his marriage, stating that wife Melania has deliberately kept her distance from her husband because she has little interest in sharing him with the aide.
In a recent post on his Substack newsletter Howl, Wolff alleged Harp's "central presence" in Trump's life explained why Melania rarely made public appearances with him during the 2024 campaign.
"Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around," Wolff claimed. "Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign."