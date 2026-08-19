Megyn Kelly Accuses Jon Ossoff of 'Implying' Trump Is Having an Affair With Aide Natalie Harp: 'He Was So Determined to Disparage' the Prez

Many MAGA faithful, including Kelly, accused Ossoff of hinting that Trump and Harp are having an affair.

"This is despicable because he's... Why would you attack a 35-year-old cancer survivor as a possible affair partner to the president of the United States when you have absolutely nothing to back that up?" the podcaster asked her guest, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty.

Finnerty agreed, calling Ossoff a "coward" and a "weakling."

Kelly later doubled down on her disgust in a scathing X post: "Ossoff was clearly implying that Trump is having an affair w/his staffer. He was so determined to disparage Trump, he didn’t give one thought (or worse, he did) to how this would affect Natalie. Forever.

"Don’t let the Democrats tell you they are for women. It's a lie."